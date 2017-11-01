ATHLETE OF THE WEEK: Ravenwood High School

Brandon Huff

Senior

Brandon Huff, son of Lina and Bill Huff, is a senior at Ravenwood High School and a member of the varsity football team.

He plays the position of linebacker for the team. This season, Huff had 99 tackles and eight tackles for loss.

When he tried to think about how he got his start in the sport, he simply couldn’t think of a specific moment it all began. “I’ve been playing my whole life,” he said.

He said that he plays for his team and that they push and inspire him to train and compete. He also said he is always striving to make the game the best it can be and keeps that in mind when playing.

One of his biggest role models is his coach, Ryan Fowler, who Huff said is always pushing him towards accomplishing his goals through hard work.

Head football coach, Matt Daniels said of Huff, “[He] had eight tackles and five tackles for loss against the Fairview Yellowjackets. He has continued to be a senior leader for the football team and is the second leading tackler on the team this year.”

After finishing at Ravenwood, Huff said he plans to continue playing football in college, wherever he ends up.