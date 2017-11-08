ATHLETE OF THE WEEK: Ravenwood High School

Hanna Diele

Senior

Hanna Diele, daughter of Gerri Bluhm and Johannes Diele, is a senior at Ravenwood High School and a member of the varsity football cheer team.

Diele is not only a part of the team, she also holds the title of captain. She started cheering at a very young age when she was a cheerleader for the Brentwood Blaze. She said she loved it the moment she started and decided to continue cheering in middle school and picked up competition cheer. She has been a part of the cheer team all four years of high school.

When asked what inspires her to train and compete she said, “Being able to be on the track and in the middle of the students and the football team is a really fun atmosphere to be in while cheering. It inspires me to do my best.”

Her biggest role models and supporters are her parents, Johannes and Gerri.

“They have always supported me with everything and I do and have helped me succeed,” Diele said.

RHS Cheer Coach, Becky Thiessen said, “Hanna is an outstanding captain, always willing to help out team members. She takes the initiative and comes up with new ideas to incorporate school spirit.”

After graduating from RHS, Diele plans to attend the University of Tennessee at Knoxville to pursue a degree in hospitality management. Eventually, she hopes to have a career in event planning.