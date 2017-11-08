ATHLETE OF THE WEEK: Ravenwood High School

Drew Harmon

Senior

Drew Harmon, son of Kim Harmon, is a senior at Ravenwood High School and a member of the varsity football team.

He plays the position of center for the team.

Harmon started playing football at a young age. “My uncle always had me dressed up as a football player,” he recalled.

When asked what inspires him to train and compete he said, “It is my final season of football ever and there is no reason not to leave it out on the field.”

One of his biggest role models and influences is his mother, Kim.

“She has done everything for me and I want nothing less than to see her happy and proud of me,” he said.

RHS Football Coach, Matt Daniels said of Harmon, “Drew stepped up in a huge way in Friday night’s game. He not only provided emotional leadership to his fellow seniors on senior night, but also helped pave the way to Ravenwood’s 350 yards rushing en route to the Region Championship.”

After graduating from RHS, he plans to head to the University of Tennessee at Knoxville where he will pursue a degree in supply chain management.