ATHLETE OF THE WEEK: Ravenwood High School

Annika Sleenhof

Senior

Annika Sleenhof, daughter of Marc and Karen Sleenhof, is a senior at Ravenwood High School and a member of the varsity girls cross country team.

Sleenhof is a TSSAA Region Champion and has a personal record of 17:22 in the 5k. This year, the team won State, making it their second year in a row to win.

She started running in elementary school at Crockett Park while waiting for her brothers to finish football practice and said she has not stopped ever since.

When asked what inspires her to train and compete she said, “I want to the best competitor I can be. I am willing to train harder than others because I know that is what it takes to be faster. I also want to support my team and give them one hundred percent of my effort.”

One of her biggest role models is Shalane Flanagan, an Olympic runner. She said she really admires her for her accomplishments and her passion for running.

RHS cross country coach, Pete Mueller said of Sleenhof, “To say that this season hasn’t unfolded the way Annika waned would be an understatement. Coming off an injury sustained late during the track season, she anticipated a late return to racing, but in her first meet, she fell, injuring her knee. Not wanting to let her teammates down, she fought through the pain, running and winning the Region 6 meet for the third time in her career to propel the girls to their fourth region championship.”

After finishing at RHS, she plans to attend college and continue her running career.