ATHLETE OF THE WEEK: Ravenwood High School

Jonathon (Jack) Dang

Senior

Jonathon (Jack) Dang, son of Robyn and Phil Dang, is a senior at Ravenwood High School and a member of the varsity boys cross country team.

He has a personal record of 16:44 in the 5k and was given an award for “All Mid State” in AAA.

Dang started running in sixth grade with the encouragement of his parents. He said as soon as he made the team and started running, he has “loved every minute of it.”

When asked what inspires him to train and compete he said, “Doing the best to my ability, and improving each and every day… running and training with my best friends.”

One of his biggest role models is Steve Prefontaine, a previous Olympic runner. Dang said he always remembers his famous, motivational quote, “Don’t let fatigue make a coward of you.”

RHS cross country coach said of Dang:

As the cross country season progressed and it became clear to the boys’ team that they could win the first region championship in the history of the program, they all agreed that they would bleach their hair if they won, even Jack Dang, who sports several inches of dark, Clairol commercial worthy hair. Jack helped lead the way to the championship, finishing eighth to win All Region honors for the first time in his career. The following Monday, he showed up to school with bleached hair, along with the rest of his teammates. This is just an example of his tremendous leadership… Jack is also a fantastic soccer player, an excellent student and one of the nicest people you’ll ever meet.

After graduating, Dang plans to attend college to pursue a degree in the field of math or science.