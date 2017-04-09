ATHLETE OF THE WEEK: Ravenwood High School

Hanna Diele

Junior / Cheerleading

Junior Hanna Diele, daughter of Gerri Bluhm and Johannes Diele, is a member of the Brentwood High School Cheerleading team.

Diele was 10 years old when she got her start in cheerleading. She began with gymnastics and dance in her earlier years and then transitioned into cheer. After really getting into the sport, she realized how much she loved it. Today, she is a flyer and captain for the Brentwood team; cheering for both football and basketball. The most exciting game she’s cheered this year was the Battle of the Woods home game.

Cheer Coach Rebecca Thiessen said, “Hanne is an exceptional captain and leader of a squad comprised of all new basketball cheerleaders. Hanna performs well on the sidelines and in the classroom.”

With the football season at an end for this school year, Diele is currently cheering for the basketball team. She enjoys seeing the crowd respond to the cheerleaders and watching them cheer for the team. She also enjoys watching the fast action of the game, but what she really loves about her sport are the stunts and flying in the air while being supported by her team.

Diele has learned that it is important to get along with everyone on your team. Being captain this year has taught her how to be a better leader, how to get along with others, and ways to make her teammates happy. Her love for cheer motivates her to train and do her best regardless of which team she cheering for. Watching the student section respond is exciting and encouraging.

Diele looks to her parents for inspiration and as role models. “They are very hard working, loving, and kind hearted people. They have taken such great care of me and I love and admire them for it.”

In school, Diele is involved with Habitat for Humanity, Student Council, and the United Way. She enjoys the opportunity to serve and help others in her community.

Outside of school she enjoys spending time with her friends and family. She particularly enjoys being outside and playing with little kids.

Diele’s current hopes for college include going to the University of Tennessee Knoxville and studying hospitality or business. She would love to become an event and wedding planner.