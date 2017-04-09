ATHLETE OF THE WEEK: Ravenwood High School

Jase Smith

Junior / Wrestling

Junior Jase Smith, son of Terri Nolan and Virgil Smith, is a member of the Brentwood High School Wrestling team.

Following in his brother’s wrestling footsteps, Smith got his start in the sport at the age of 11. At first, while watching his brother compete, he was a little wary of wrestling and made fun of it; saying he would never do it. However, the desire to be like his brother, Cody, propelled him into giving it a try and he loved it.

Today, he wrestles for the Ravenwood High School team and has had a fantastic year. Wrestling Coach Gary Almquist said, “Jase Smith was seeded 6th but finished 2nd (in the regional tournament). He was not supposed to qualify for state but wrestled to his potential and made it happen.” To finish second at the regional tournament, he upset the 6th and 4th seeds, which was a fantastic feeling. For State he finished one spot away from placing. His results this year, give him an excellent start for his senior year.

Smith loves the feeling of winning a match and knowing that his hard work in training has paid off. He said, “I owe the win to no one but myself since there are no teammates to help you win.” It’s an individual sport with teammates that encourage and support one another, but ultimately the match is up to one person.

Smith has learned some important lessons from wrestling, saying, “Winning is great but losing is what breaks you down and tests whether you’re going to get back up and win the next one or get eliminated.” It’s the losses that help inspire him to train harder. Getting close to earning a medal drives him to push himself to be stronger than before so he can come back next season for the win.

In addition to wrestling, Smith is a member of the Student Council.

He attends Brentwood Baptist Church.

Smith enjoys working out and trying to find wrestling matches outside of school

Smith is still looking for the college that will be his perfect fit, but he is certain he would like to study chemistry. He’s looking forward to seeing where college and his chosen field take him.