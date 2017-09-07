ATHLETE OF THE WEEK: Ravenwood High School

Nick Stallcup

Senior

Nick Stallcup, son of Lynn and Darrell Stallcup is a senior at Ravenwood High School and a member of the varsity football team.

Stallcup plays many positions for the team and is one of the senior captains. He cites that one of his proudest moments was when he got his first reception touchdown against Siegel.

Stallcup was introduced to the sport through the school’s coaches. He said that they recognized his natural talent and wanted him to try out several different positions. He excelled at all of them.

Assistant Principal, Reggie Mason, shared how proud he is of Stallcup and his spirit on the field.

“Nick is an outstanding student athlete at Ravenwood High School. He plays quarterback, wide receiver, slot back and kick/ punt returner on the football team… He is an unselfish player that will do whatever it takes to make the team better.”

His motivation to train and compete comes from his strong desire to win another state championship and as he put it “get one more ring.”

When asked who he looks up to most, Stallcup said someone very close to him: his brother Zack.

“He’s a great athlete and he influences me and pushes me to be great,” he said.

After graduating from Ravenwood, he plans to attend the University of Tennessee at Knoxville. There, he hopes to be a walk on for the football team.