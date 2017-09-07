ATHLETE OF THE WEEK: Ravenwood High School

Victoria Cerino

Senior

Victoria Cerino, daughter of Mike and Dawn Cerino, is a senior at Ravenwood High School and a member of the girls varsity volleyball team.

Cerino plays the position of outside/defender. One of her favorite things about playing for Ravenwood is getting to play one of their biggest rivals: Brentwood High School.

Volleyball was in the cards for Cerino. Both of her older sisters played the sport and have been playing since the age of 12. It was a natural fit for her and she excelled at the game.

When asked what inspires and motivates her to compete, she gave a caring and selfless answer. She said that playing for her teammates is what is most important to her, drives her to try harder and do the best she can.

Pam Vaden, Principal of Ravenwood High School, praised Cerino for her talent on and off the court.

“Victoria is the youngest of two sisters, who also played volleyball for RHS. She is an amazing player and fun to watch… Victoria plays beach volleyball on weekends, is a member of HOSA, and participates with Young Life. Victoria is an asset both as an athlete and student to RHS,” Vaden said.

Cerino plans to take her passion and skill to The University of Tennessee at Chattanooga after graduating from Ravenwood. There, she hopes to study to become a nurse.