ATHLETE OF THE WEEK: Ravenwood High School

Savannah Hill

Senior

Savannah Hill, daughter of Scott and Bridget Hill, is a senior at Ravenwood High School and a member of the girls varsity soccer team.

She plays the position of midfield.

Hill has been on the varsity team since she was a freshman, which she cites as one of her biggest accomplishments thus far. Last year, she was also on the all district team.

She began playing at the extremely young age of three when she joined a recreational soccer team through the local YMCA. Her father was the coach for the team. Hill hasn’t put down a soccer ball since.

Competition is what drives her to compete and do her best, Hill says. She said that “the desire to get better every time I step on the field” keeps her going.

Her role model is her mother, Bridget.

“She is so giving and always displays a good example of how I should live my life. She is always there for me and never gives up on me,” Hill said.

One of Hill’s teachers said of her, “Savannah is a joy to have in class. She always brought energy and enthusiasm every day. I see her do the same on the soccer field. She plays with excellence, energy and character. Savannah is an excellent scholar athlete and a true Raptor!”

In the fall, Hill plans to attend university, although she does not have a certain one picked out just yet.