ATHLETES OF THE WEEK: Brentwood Academy

Katherine “Kat” Stockhoff and Andrew Nguyen were recently named Athletes of the Week for Brentwood Academy.

Katherine “Kat” Stockhoff

Junior, basketball

Junior Kat Stockhoff, daughter of Patrice and Mike Stockoff, has been a member of the Brentwood Academy Varsity Girls Basketball team.

Stockhoff got her start in basketball when she started playing on a recreational league in first grade. Her Dad coached all her teams until the 5th grade. Today, she is a guard on a travel team and for Brentwood Academy. Her most memorable game of the season was a semi-final against Briarcrest. One of their starting players got hurt and the rest of the team really stepped up to work together and win the game. They made it to the finals, but lost the final game.

Stockhoff loves the competition. She loves how it gives her an escape from life when she really needs one and allows her to de-stress. She’s learned that when it comes to working on a team, it’s not about her, but about the team and the team’s needs. She’s also learned how to take criticism and how to handle coaching. She can persevere through any game and whatever that game throws at her.

Stockhoff is inspired to train because she loves getting better and meeting new people. She looks up to the seniors on the team because they step up and are leaders that show the younger girls on the team how to act. They are inclusive and set a great example.

In addition to playing basketball for the Academy, Stockhoff plays with travel team Brandon Wright. Many of her friends on the Brandon Wright team now attend Brentwood Academy, which makes being on both teams exciting and fun.

Stockoff is passionate about school. She is focused on working hard and staying on track. She also loves helping others and being a great friend. She is someone that others can turn to for whatever it is that they need.

Stockhoff looks to her parents as role models. Her mom is encouraging and when she is down her Mom provides a spiritual view that help lift her up. Her Dad pushes her to gain strength in all way and is very supportive in all that she does.

Outside of school, Stockhoff loves being outside and going on mission trips with her church, Westminster Presbyterian Church. She has been to Haiti and Honduras and is looking forward to going on some local trips this summer.

Stockhoff hopes to get a scholarship and to attend a great school for journalism.

Andrew Nguyen

Freshman, Swim

Freshman Andrew Nguyen, son of Hong Mai Le and Long Nguyen, is the a member of the swim team for Brentwood Academy.

Nguyen started swimming when he was 3-years old at the Centennial Sportsplex when his Mom signed him up for lessons. He started swimming year-round with the Nashville Aquatic Club. Now, he swims for the Brentwood Academy Swim team, specializing in the butterfly. He competed at the State Competition in the 200 IM, 100 fly, and in 2 relay events. He placed 16th in the State; a great start to his high school swimming career.

Nguyen loves the way swimming makes him feel disciplined and hard-working. He’s learned a great deal about maturity and time management. He’s inspired by swim coach Cliff Chapman who encourages him to swim.

When it comes to the pool, Nguyen looks to Olympic Swimmer and gold medalist Michael Phelps as a role model. It amazing to see what Phelps has been through and how he overcame his own issues to break so many Olympic records.

In addition to being on the swim team, Nguyen is a soccer player. He began playing in the 7th grade and currently plays defense. He really enjoys the game and the difference in competition compared to swimming. In the pool, he competes as an individual with the support of his team. On the field, he works directly with his teammates to accomplish a common goal.

In school, Nguyen is a member of Youth in Government. He and his partner in Youth in Government argued for a law to stop private school students from having to pay for vouchers at public universities. Their argument as well received.

Outside of school, Nguyen spends most of his time practicing or studying. He attends St. Martha’s Church.

Nguyen still has plenty of time to figure out which university and career he would like to pursue in the future.