ATHLETES OF THE WEEK: Brentwood High School

Brentwood High School named Elizabeth Harwood and Christian LaBreche their Athletes of the Week earlier this season.

Elizabeth Harwood

Sophomore / Cheerleading

Sophomore Elizabeth Harwood, daughter of Teresa Wehby and David Harwood, is a member of the Junior Varsity Cheerleading team for Brentwood High School.

Harwood began cheering competitively in the 5th grade and started cheering for school teams during her freshman year in high school. She began her journey in cheerleading in kindergarten with the Brentwood Blaze and then worked her way through tumbling classes and taking lessons with Impact Sports and Premier Sports. This year she has been co-captain and backspot for the Brentwood High School football cheer and the competitive cheer teams.

Harwood loves cheering from the sideline at football games, especially at close games and when there’s a large student section. She loves the feeling of excitement that grows as the season progresses. She’s learned how to be part of a team and how to be a leader. Motivating her teammates, calling cheers, knowing what everyone is doing, organizing the team are all part of her position as co-captain and skills she has learned to do well.

Rachel Lytle said, “As co-captain of the BHS JV cheer team, Elizabeth Harwood is the definition of a leader. Always positive and uplifting, she acts as a role-model from her responsibilities in sideline cheering to encouraging teammates during competition season.”

In 9th grade, Harwood suffered a knee injury that set her back a little. Afterwards, however, she was motivated to regain her strength and skills. She was determined to work hard and get herself back in top shape. Once she was feeling healthy again, learning new skills and pushing herself to do more, inspired her to train and compete.

Harwood looks to her Mom as her role model in life.

“My Mom always pushes me to be my best and helps me stay positive,” she said. “She always encourages me to keep going, especially when I don’t want to, and it’s always the right decision.”

In addition to cheerleading, Harwood is a member of the yearbook staff. She helps by taking pictures, writing articles, and interviewing classmates.

Outside of school, she attends Brentwood United Methodist Church and is active with their youth group. Harwood loves to travel and has been to several states in the U.S. She is looking forward to traveling to Italy this summer with a group from school. She hopes to travel every summer between now and graduation.

As a sophomore, Harwood still has plenty of time to decide whether or not she would like to cheer in college, what college that might be at, and what her future career might be.

Christian LaBreche

Senior / Basketball

Senior Christian LaBreche, son of Jenny and Bruce LaBreche, has been a basketball player on the Boys Varsity team for Brentwood High School.

LaBreche started playing basketball on a recreational league at the YMCA when he was 5 years old. He was tall and it seemed like a natural sport to try. This year he was a center for the Brentwood High School team and plays with a travel team, the Tennessee Bucks, throughout Tennessee. His best game of the season was against Hillsboro High School when he scored 17 points. For him, it was one of the most exciting and fun games of the year.

LaBreche loves the competitive nature of basketball and the fast nature of the game. The constant running keeps him physically conditioned. He’s learned to work hard and to keep working no matter what at everything he does, be it for basketball, other sports, or life.

LaBreche is inspired by his teammates to train and compete. Keeping up with his teammates and not letting them down is as important to him as it is to be there every day and be accountable for himself and his decisions. Games are far better and more fun when he knows he’s put everything he has into it and the audience is full of family, friends, and fellow students cheering and supporting the team.

In life, LaBreche looks to his Dad as a role model. His Dad taught him the most about hard work and has been with him every step of the way; helping him train and supporting him in every way possible.

In addition to basketball, LaBreche played tight end on the Brentwood High School Varsity football team. He began playing football recreationally in kindergarten while living in Florida. When he moved to Tennessee in 7th grade, he began playing for school teams.

In school, LaBreche is a member of the Fellowship of Christian Athletes. Outside of school, LaBreche attends Holy Family Catholic Church. In his spare time, he enjoys training for his sports and activities.

LaBreche has signed with the University of Tennessee Martin to play football. He plans to study finance and business management.