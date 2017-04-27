ATHLETES OF THE WEEK: Ravenwood High School

Margaret Gleason and Kian Lanam recently were named Athletes of the Week at Ravenwood High School.

Margaret Gleason

Sophomore / Basketball and Lacrosse

Sophomore Margaret Gleason, daughter of Kelly and Kevin Gleason, is a member of the Ravenwood High School Girls Basketball and Lacrosse teams.

Gleason grew up with five older siblings who all played basketball. Transitioning at the age of 5-years old from cheering on a brother or sister to playing the game was easy. While living in Chicago, she played on a recreational league with her church. After moving just before 8th grade, she began playing with her school. Today, she is a point guard for the Ravenwood High School team.

Basketball Coach Mariska Harris said: “Margaret is such a true competitor and really stepped up for the team during post-season play this season. She led our team in scoring against Dickson County in the District Tournament with 20 points and had to guard the other team’s best players on defense.”

Gleason loves how close she’s become to her teammates throughout the season. With a small team of only eight players this year, they had plenty of opportunity to grow together and be supportive of one another. From basketball she’s learned different ways of leadership and that if you set your mind to something, you can make it happen.

Gleason hopes to continue following in the footsteps of her older siblings by playing college sports. That desire helps to inspire and motivate her to train and compete.

In addition to playing basketball, Gleason is a midfielder for the lacrosse team, a game that she really loves. As soon as basketball season ends (which it just has), Gleason moves from the court to the field. Although the two games are similar in needing to transition quickly between offense and defense, Gleason slightly prefers the more competitive aspects of a lacrosse game.

Gleason looks up to her five older siblings, Nicole, Kevin, Jack, Kathleen, and Grace as role models and for inspiration. All five tell her to chase what she truly loves and to base her decisions on what is all-around best for her. They are supportive and encourage her in all that she does.

Gleason is a member of Young Life and the Distributive Education Club of America. She attends Holy Family Catholic Church and enjoys spending her spare time with family and friends.

Gleason plans to continue to play lacrosse in college. With two years until graduation, she’ll have plenty of time to find the best college to suit all of her sporting and academic needs.

Kian Lanam

Junior / Lacrosse

Junior Kian Lanam, son of Mary and Rich Lanam, is a member of the Ravenwood High School Lacrosse team.

Lanam began playing lacrosse when he was 11-years old and living in Boca Raton, Florida. He wanted to try a new sport and was encouraged to try lacrosse. Now he is a midfielder, transitioning between offense and defense. His first game of this season against Hoover High School was a memorable one and not just because he wasn’t feeling well. He scored the winning goal in the final moments of the game.

Lacrosse Coach Alan Garner said: “Kian was under the weather for a couple of days leading up to our game against Hoover. Up until faceoff, we were unsure if Kian would be able to compete at all. He played great, scoring 2 goals including the game winning game goal late in the 4th quarter.”

Lanam loves the competitive, fast-pace of the game. He also enjoys the physical aspects of the contact sport. It makes playing it more exciting. Lanam has learned ways of staying focused through lacrosse and that his hard work pays will pay off if he just keeps trying.

Lanam trains to represent Ravenwood and his family. He made the Varsity team his freshman year and had been on it ever since.

In addition to lacrosse, Lanam is a member of the Fellowship of Christian Athletes at school.

He once played baseball and soccer, but gave those up to pursue other interests.

Lanam’s role model is his Dad because “he keeps me motivated. He’s always there for me in kind and positive ways.”

Outside of school, Lanam attends Fellowship Bible Church. He enjoys hanging out with friends and spending time with his family.

When it comes to the future and which college or occupation to pursue, Lanam is just beginning his search to find the perfect match for him.