Auditions start in August for children’s Nutcracker cast

Performances don’t take place until December, but Nashville Ballet will begin holding community-wide, open auditions next month for children to join the Nashville’s Nutcracker youth cast.

Last year’s youth cast came from 12 counties throughout Middle Tennessee and Kentucky, including Bedford, Cheatham, Christian, Davidson, Dickson, Humphreys, Montgomery, Robertson, Rutherford, Sumner, Williamson and Wilson.

Auditions for children ages 7 to 11 will take place between 11 a.m. – 3 p.m. on three Sundays: Aug. 20, Aug. 27 and Sept. 10, at Nashville Ballet, 3630 Redmon St., Nashville, TN 37209. No dance experience is neeeded.

Celebrating 10 years, Nashville’s Nutcracker will ring in the season with 16 performances Dec. 2-23, 2017, at TPAC’s Jackson Hall. In honor of its 10th year in Nashville, the production will debut additional characters and all-new magical elements. Nashville’s Nutcracker follows the classic adventure of young Clara and her enchanted Nutcracker with clever nods to Music City’s notable history, landmarks and characters.

From 11 a.m. – 2 p.m. on Thursday, July 13, the public is invited to TPAC (505 Deaderick Street Nashville, TN 37243) to meet the Nutcracker and Mouse King characters, purchase discounted* Nashville’s Nutcracker tickets on-site and save on ticketing fees (up to $10 per ticket), and buy Nutcracker and Mouse King dolls. The event coincides with Nashville’s weekly Street Food Thursdays event on Deaderick Street and 4th Avenue North, next to TPAC.

The characters also will appear at Lightning 100’s Half Christmas Beer Fest at Marathon Music Works on Saturday, July 15, and at National Dance Day at Nashville Ballet (3630 Redmon Street Nashville, TN 37209) on Saturday, July 29.

*The Christmas in July discount is valid for Price Levels A, B and C (offer excludes Saturday and Sunday matinees). Discounted Nashville’s Nutcracker tickets can be purchased online here, at the TPAC Box Office or by calling (615) 782-4040. Use promo code XMASJULY when purchasing to receive the discount. Single tickets for all other 2017-2018 season performances are also on sale to the public beginning July 1. The Christmas in July discount only applies to Nashville’s Nutcracker. For an even better savings, buy more ballet and receive 50% off children’s tickets and up to 30% on adult tickets.