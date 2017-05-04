May 04, 2017

Aurum numisma victorem: Latin students shine in national exam

Back row from left are: Megan Young, Hugh Stacey, Patrick Holcombe, Derrick Chen. Front row: Mackenzie Smith, Kaavya Thanigaivelan, Annalise Mitchell, Sarah Miller
Not pictured: Sarah Memon. // SUBMITTED

 

By DIANA TOMAYKO

Latin teacher, Brentwood High School

 

Senior Mackenzie Smith, an AP Latin student, became only the third Brentwood High School student ever to achieve gold medal status four years in a row on the National Latin Exam.

Smith will receive the Maureen O’Donnell Book Award for her achievement.

Brentwood Middle and High School Latin students joined over 150,000 students from all 50 states and 16 foreign countries to take the National Latin Exam in March.

Sophomore Kaavya Thanigaivelan and freshman Sarah Memon both earned a perfect score on the Level 2 exam, a rare achievement for which they will each receive a hand-lettered certificate from the National Latin Exam.

The following students earned the highest award for their outstanding performance:

 

Level Name Award
1 Annalise Mitchell Gold Summa Cum Laude
1 Sarah Miller Gold Summa Cum Laude
1 Hugh Stacey Gold Summa Cum Laude
2 Kaavya Thanigaivelan Gold Summa Cum Laude
2 Sarah Memon Gold Summa Cum Laude
2 Patrick Holcombe Gold Summa Cum Laude
3 Derrick Chen Gold Summa Cum Laude
3 Megan Young Gold Summa Cum Laude
4 Mackenzie Smith Gold Summa Cum Laude

