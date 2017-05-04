Aurum numisma victorem: Latin students shine in national exam

Back row from left are: Megan Young, Hugh Stacey, Patrick Holcombe, Derrick Chen. Front row: Mackenzie Smith, Kaavya Thanigaivelan, Annalise Mitchell, Sarah Miller

Not pictured: Sarah Memon. // SUBMITTED

By DIANA TOMAYKO

Latin teacher, Brentwood High School

Senior Mackenzie Smith, an AP Latin student, became only the third Brentwood High School student ever to achieve gold medal status four years in a row on the National Latin Exam.

Smith will receive the Maureen O’Donnell Book Award for her achievement.

Brentwood Middle and High School Latin students joined over 150,000 students from all 50 states and 16 foreign countries to take the National Latin Exam in March.

Sophomore Kaavya Thanigaivelan and freshman Sarah Memon both earned a perfect score on the Level 2 exam, a rare achievement for which they will each receive a hand-lettered certificate from the National Latin Exam.

The following students earned the highest award for their outstanding performance: