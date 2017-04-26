Author will “pre-launch” historical fiction novel at Main Street Fest

A new historical fiction novel, The Wait, is being launched on May 8 in Nashville.

But patrons of this weekend’s Main Street Festival in Franklin can get a copy and meet the author before the launch.

Lisa Kaye Presley will be participating as one of Landmark Bookseller’s guest authors from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday, April 29, during Franklin’s Main Street Festival. Landmark Booksellers is located at 114 East Main Street, Franklin, Tennessee 37064.

If you’d rather wait for The Wait, the book’s launch party will be hosted by law firm Neal & Harwell at its offices overlooking the Gulch, 1201 Demonbreun Street, from 5:30 p.m. until 7:30 p.m. Much of the story takes place at Union Station during World War II, so having that iconic building as a backdrop is very meaningful. The date is also meaningful. May 8, 2017, is the 72nd anniversary of Victory in Europe Day, and 2017 is the 100th anniversary of the American Red Cross in Tennessee; a fitting date and year to release a book that chronicles this time in America’s history.

The novel, set during the Great Depression and World War II, is the story of Smithville farm girl turned Nashville Red Cross volunteer Bonnie McCaverty and her relationship with two men: childhood friend Calvin Wade and young Nashville attorney Ned Bass. Presley describes it as “a story that reminds us the important things in life are worth the wait.”

“After moving to Nashville in 1982 and having the good fortune to work with some of Nashville’s most prominent families, I fell in love with the city’s rich, vibrant history. Out of the combination of stories I’ve heard through the years, a lot of research, and a vivid imagination, The Wait sprang to life as a story which practically wrote itself,” Presley said.

“I’ve often said this story is like a freshly laundered sheet you could shake out in the breeze and it would settle perfectly over the memories of lives actually lived,” added Presley. “Not only does The Wait chronicle events and places as Tennessee faced hardships of the early 20th century, but readers will be able to identify with the perils of a generation who suffered drought and a great depression, superstitions of the time and the burdens of a world war.”

The Wait will be available at local bookstores and online in hardback, paperback, and e-book.

For additional information, please visit www.lisakayepresley.com.