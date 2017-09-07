Autopsy shows 12-year-old Goodlettsville girl strangled to death

By ASHLEY COKER

Yhoana Arteaga, 12, was strangled to death in her Goodlettsville home last month, according to autopsy results released Thursday.

The autopsy also noted contusions around the girl’s head.

Metro police detectives said during a press conference last that Arteaga’s clothing was in disarray when she was found murdered in her home.

A sexual assault kit was performed, but police said it is “undetermined whether she was sexually assaulted” Thursday.

No drugs were detected in Arteaga’s system.

“Madison Precinct detectives, who are leading the murder investigation with the assistance of the Youth Services Division and the Homicide-Cold Case Unit, are pursuing active leads,” Metro police said Thursday. “Laboratory analysis on evidence collected from the residence is also continuing.”

While active leads are being followed, police encourage anyone with any information about the crime to contact Crime Stoppers at any time by calling (615) 74-CRIME or (615) 742-7463. Tips can also be submitted online in English, Spanish or French using this form.

Police emphasized that Crime Stoppers has Spanish speaking staff working at all times and people who do not speak English should not hesitate to call.

Crime Stoppers callers can remain anonymous and may qualify for a cash reward paid through an assigned code number.

What is known about the crime

While public information about Arteaga’s murder is limited due to the ongoing nature of the investigation, police have released some details.

The girl was found dead inside her Goodlettsville home Thursday, Aug. 10, after staying home from school with an injury.

Arteaga’s mother last saw her around 12:30 Thursday afternoon before heading to work. She last had contact with her around 5:30 p.m. when Arteaga texted and said someone was knocking on the door.

When Arteaga’s mother and two siblings returned home around 6:30 p.m., they discovered her body.

Detectives described the girl’s murder as “brutal” and said the incident involved blunt force trauma. They also said the girl’s clothing was in disarray.

A Metro PD official said in a press conference last month detectives believe Arteaga may have known her killer, but emphasized that this information is preliminary and may change.

Metro detectives continue to investigate the case and have not publicly named a suspect.