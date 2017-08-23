Avery, BHS parents question WCS investigation of track program

By SARAH GRACE TAYLOR

After being banned from Williamson County Schools in July following accusations of misuse of school facilities, conflict of interest and strong-arming parents into paying for his private track training, former volunteer coach and private trainer Guy Avery claims the schools treated him unfairly and that accusations boil down to a parent with “an ax to grind.”

But that parent says he was one of several parents who complained.

Avery, who has privately coached high school athletes from across the state and in Brentwood since 2009, had been volunteering as an assistant coach with Brentwood High School since the beginning of the 2016-17 school year.

In July, however, he was removed from his position as a volunteer after a parent’s consistent complaints to the school board that Avery should not be taking money from athletes’ parents on the side.

Brad Vroon, a parent of two BHS track and field runners who used to train with Avery, began a series of complaints to the school and school board beginning in January, alleging that Avery made parents feel required to pay for his private coaching.

According to Avery, however, the complaint was not only inaccurate, but the complete opposite of what happened after a relay race in January.

“This one parent’s son decided he didn’t want to run the race so I let the kid who wasn’t paying me and, yeah, wasn’t as fast, run the race,” Avery said. “Then, the parent gets mad and says his kid should have gotten to run it because they had been training with me outside of school.”

The complainant, Vroon, then cut ties with Avery and filed a complaint with the school.

During the investigation, Vroon sent former BHS Athletic Director Ron Seigenthaler, BHS Principal Kevin Keidel and members of the Williamson County School Board several dozen emails complaining about Avery and advocating for a new assistant track coach at BHS.

In the emails obtained by Home Page Media through the open records act, Vroon first complained he felt pressured by Avery and asked the schools to investigate the policy surrounding use of school facilities for paid private training.

In one email, Vroon included a screenshot of a text message asking for payment for the semester’s training.

As the emails persisted, Vroon told Seigenthaler and Keidel on Feb. 23 they were both “pathetic” and that he planned to go “way above” them so that the TSSAA, the School Board, and Superintendent Mike Looney could “render their judgement.”

In March, Vroon threatened County Athletics Director Jeremy Qualls, Looney, Seigenthaler and Keidel in an email with the subject “Lawsuit.” In the email, Vroon says WCS had supported an unfair system, he blamed Keidel and Seigenthaler for what happened and said he had retained an attorney and would be filing a lawsuit.

Less than two week later, Keidel sent a letter to parents saying the track and cross country program had violated two of the board’s policies and informed them that coaches could not charge parents fees for additional training.

To Avery and some of his athletes’ parents, it was Vroon who strong-armed the schools into an “unfair and incomplete” investigation.

“We never felt pressured,” one parent said of his three years working with Avery. “I remember we told Guy after our son had been running with him for free for a few months that we couldn’t pay him because we had so much money out the door for soccer, and guy said ‘Don’t let that make the difference,’ and continued to train him for free until soccer was over and we could afford to pay.”

However, according to Vroon, his was just one among a number of complaints that instigated the investigation.

“Alegations against Guy Avery with the school began in 2012 … they had prior investigations that were not complete or were insufficient,” Vroon told the Home Page. “I am not the only one who went to the school… This has very little to do with [my complaint] as it was a preexisting claim.”

“I agree with the investigation done by the school. I think it was correct. It was a 12-week investigation that found what we had alleged,” Vroon said. “I also agree with the investigation of Ron Seigenthaler last week with the charges against him… I commend Dr. Looney on a great investigation.”

According to Avery, Seigenthaler (who has since been dismissed from his athletic positions at the school) and Keidel were at fault for not only failing to explain facilities use policy to him but also “explicitly encouraging” him to train athletes at the school.

However, Avery believes neither he nor Seigenthaler deserved to lose their positions.

“I don’t like to see anyone lose their job, especially in a situation that easily could have been avoided. Coach Seigenthaler supported our boys’ cross-country teams, working with school teams to become a state power and national-class program,” Avery said after Seigenthaler’s dismissal. “To me it is sad that this has happened when everything could have been resolved with some honest conversation.”

Avery, who is still training many Brentwood High School athletes as a private coach, said the whole thing could have been avoided with a fair investigation.

“The whole investigation was done so fast, without ever talking to me, and without including many important pieces of information,” Avery said. “When it came down to it, they didn’t give me a fair shot.”

Since the investigation, the Williamson County School Board has passed new, stricter policy surrounding facilities use and club athletics.