The Art Show at Brentwood Academy returns for 22nd year this weekend

By LANDON WOODROOF

Brentwood Academy’s annual art show returns Friday, Nov. 3 to Sunday, Nov. 5.

It is the 22nd year for The Art Show, which was started by Brentwood Academy parents Raja O’Brien and Donna Robers in 1996.

Over time the show has grown significantly. This year’s event will feature 54 local and regional artists specializing in acrylics, oils, watercolors and photography.

For the first time, this year’s art show is expanding to include what is being called the Marketplace. The Marketplace will feature artisans who work with a variety of items, from jewelry and pearls to leather, wood and stone.

“It’s just a beautiful show because all of the art is original, and it’s all for sale,” Brentwood Academy Public Relations Director Leah Hoskins said.

The event starts Friday, Nov. 3 at 5:30 p.m. with an opening night reception. The show will stay open until 8:30 Friday night.

On Saturday, Nov. 4 the hours are 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. On Sunday, Nov. 5 the show runs from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.

The show is held in Brentwood Academy’s upper school gymnasium.

Artwork at the show ranges from $10 to $5,000, Hoskins said. Proceeds go right back to the school.

Admission to the show is free, and 30 percent of every fine arts sale is tax deductible.

This year’s chairs for the event are Karen Merrill, Nancy Schott and Marlena Taylor.