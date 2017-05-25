BA baseball edges McCallie for fifth state title

By CHIP CIRILLO | Photos by KINDELL MOORE

MURFREESBORO – A state championship seemed unlikely when Brentwood Academy lost its first three games of the season to Pope John Paul II.

But teams are judged on how they finish, not how they start.

And Brentwood Academy was perfect in the postseason, going 5-0 en route to its fifth state title in baseball.

The Eagles won the Division II-AA championship with a 6-5 win over McCallie at MTSU’s Reese Smith Field on Thursday.

“About middle of the season we all got together as a team,” said BA shortstop Bryce Jarvis, a Duke signee. “We reflected on last year. We thought about how awesome it would be just to get back here and do it for everyone.”

Jarvis said the Eagles (23-12) played on a different level during the second half of the season.

“It was kind of a change of mindset, just knowing that we had to do it for the guys next to us instead of doing it for ourselves,” Jarvis said. “It just made a huge difference.”

BA finished second in the state behind Christian Brothers, coming out of the loser’s bracket last season.

“We were gassed by the end,” Jarvis said. “We had played so many games and this year we knew we had to do something different, and we set ourselves up for victory. I think we were the deepest pitching team in this whole tournament. We have four really good arms. Everyone else has one, two.”

BA avenged its East/Middle Region series sweep to JPII with a 7-0 win over the Knights in the winner’s bracket semifinals Tuesday.

Then the Eagles beat McCallie 8-2 in the winner’s bracket final Wednesday, putting them one win from the title.

BA swept the football, boys basketball and baseball state championships this school year.

“We’re excellent at everything,” said Jarvis, whose father, Kevin, is a former Major League pitcher. “There’s something special going on in that place.”

BA finished third in the region with a 9-8 record behind JPII and Baylor, but Briarcrest ended JPII’s season Wednesday with a 1-0 shutout and McCallie eliminated Baylor in a quarterfinal series on May 18.

“I told our players after that (JPII) series, ‘Guys, it’s Day 1, 2 and 3 and if we have to see those guys later in the year, I’m OK with that because we’re not far away and it’s a long season,’” Eagles coach Buddy Alexander said. “They had them in their sights the whole time. We knew we’d have to see them at some point later on, so I’m proud of them.”

So, how does this team compare to his other state champions?

“This team has some characters,” Alexander said. “We’re a diverse bunch to say the least. They don’t mind digging in and getting dirty.”

Alexander, a 1984 BA graduate, played baseball, football and basketball for the Eagles.

“We were a football school then and I’m sure some people say we still are,” said Alexander, a former shortstop. “When I first took over here all I really wanted to do was make baseball relevant.”

Alexander’s brother, Casey, the Lipscomb men’s basketball coach, was at the game.

BA trailed 5-4 before rallying for two runs in the fourth. Alex Reynolds’ sacrifice fly tied it and Conner Woodlee’s one-run single with two outs brought in the winning run.

“I think we finally found ourselves,” Reynolds said of the late-season surge. “We stated off slow and lost a couple games we know we should have won. We kind of turned our season around a little bit.”

McCallie (21-16) made a surprising appearance in the final after finishing fourth in the region with an 8-10 record during the regular season.

“(BA) was kind of on the same path as us,” said McCallie center fielder Corbin Brooksbank, a Vanderbilt signee as a pitcher. “Started off a little rough. Teams peak at the right time. We peaked, we weren’t even supposed to be here and Brentwood peaked, so they’re playing the best baseball that they’ve played right now. Good for them, happy for them. I bet it’s a good feeling.”

BA led 4-2 before McCallie rallied for three in the third to take a one-run lead.

“We were a No. 4 seed going into the playoffs,” Blue Tornado coach Tim Costo said of his young and inexperienced team. “Nobody expected it. We snuck up on a lot of guys.”