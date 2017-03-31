BA basketball trio named all-state

Five area schools are represented on the Tennessee Sports Writers Association All-State Boys Basketball Teams.

Brentwood Academy guards Jeremiah Oatsvall, Darius Garland and Camron Johnson were selected to the Division II team.

The trio helped lead the Eagles to their third straight DII-AA state title this season.

Franklin Road Academy post Jack Doherty joined them on the DII team.

Independence guard Grayson Murphy and Summit guard John Carter made the Class AAA squad.

Murphy, a Belmont signee, guided Indy to its first Class AAA state tournament, while Carter led the Spartans to their first District 11-AAA regular-season title.

Christ Presbyterian Academy’s Clay Washburn was chosen to the Class AA team.

Division II

Chase Hayden, St. George’s, SR

Malik Riddle, Rossville Christian, JR

Chase Ridenour, Webb School of Knoxville, JR

Junior Clay, McCallie School, JR

Darius Garland, Brentwood Academy, JR

James Wiseman, Ensworth, SO

Jacob Lyons, Christian Brothers, SR

Jeremiah Oatsvall, Brentwood Academy, SR

Camron Johnson, Brentwood Academy, JR

Imani Starling, Ensworth, SR

Jack Doherty, Franklin Road Academy, SR

Brandon Craig, USJ, JR

Zach Blair, Friendship Christian, SR

Thomas Carr, Montgomery Bell Academy, SR

Schyler Forrest, Lausanne Collegiate, SO

Class AAA

Tyler Harris, Cordova, JR

Tajion Jones, Oak Ridge, SR

Alex Lomax, Memphis East, JR

TJ Moss, Memphis East, JR

Chandler Lawson, Memphis East, SO

Mark Freeman, Southwind, JR

Grayson Murphy, Independence, SR

Cole Copeland, Bradley Central, SR

Easton Upchurch, Maryville, SR

John Carter, Summit, SR

Tariq Silver, Clarksville Northwest, SR

Damian Baugh, Cane Ridge, JR

Chase Freeman, Station Camp, SR

KK Curry, Cleveland, JR

Jeremiah Alexander, Antioch, SR

Class AA

Parrish Hewitt, Douglass, SR

Bo Hodges, Maplewood, SR

Luke Smith, Knox Catholic, SR

Tristan Jarrett, Haywood, SR

Kavion Hancock, Sheffield, SR

Ruot Monyyong, Whites Creek, SR

Hunter Vick, Camden, SR

Josh Endicott, Upperman, SR

Clay Washburn, Christ Presbyterian Academy, SR

Gavin Grubb, Sullivan East, SR

Jessie Walker, Brainerd, JR

Jaquan Brooks, Whites Creek, SR

Caleb Fields, Marshall County, JR

Dedric Boyd, Haywood, SR

Quatarius York, Fayette-Ware, JR

Class A

Josh Conrad, W.E.B. Dubois, SR

Tyreke Key, Clay County, SR

Parker Stewart, Union City, SR

Tyran Davis, Mitchell, SR

Leland Kirkendoll, Memphis KIPP, SR

Jarred Walker, Humboldt, SR

Nygil Arms, Columbia Academy, SR

Zydarius Moore, Meigs County, SR

Caden Mills, Van Buren County, JR

Austin Fisher, Clarksville Academy, SR

Montrez Jones, Middleton, SR

Parke McKinney, Coalfield, JR

Seth Price, Watertown, SR

Larry Beddingfield, LEAD Academy, SR

Dillon Fountain, Wartburg Central, JR