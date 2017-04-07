BA boys, Brentwood girls win Scott Hartman Relays

Brentwood Academy’s boys and Brentwood High’s girls overcame windy conditions to win team titles at the 18th Scott Hartman Relays on Thursday.

BA, the two-time defending Division II champion, earned 142.75 points to win by 37.75 over runner-up Brentwood.

“I think we’re a pretty balanced team so we had a good day in the field events Tuesday,” Eagles coach Brad Perry said. “The three guys in the hurdles to start off the day give you a nice boost.”

BA’s Michael Archie, Tate Pierson and Shane Farrow all placed in the two hurdle events at Brentwood.

Perry said the meet is a good barometer of where the Eagles and the rest of the teams stand early in the track and field season.

Cam Johnson, who underwent shoulder surgery recently, didn’t compete, but may return to sprinting, hurdling and possibly long jumping by the end of the month.

He might not be able to return to the decathlon, which requires throwing in the discus.

“I don’t think we have any glaring weaknesses,” Perry said. “We don’t have maybe the depth that we had last year, but if we can keep everybody healthy I think we’ll be where we want to be at the end of the year.”

BA junior Kenyon Garlington, a cornerback in football, won the 100-meter dash in 11.27, winning by .04 over runner-up Elijah Dryer of Ravenwood.

“That wind against your face, it pushes you back and it doesn’t allow you to go your full speed,” Garlington said. “You’ve just got to keep fighting through it.”

Brentwood’s girls scored 109.5 points, winning by 15.39 over runner-up Ravenwood. BA took third and Centennial was fourth.

The meet attracted a record 19 teams.

“It goes back to our blueprint,” Brentwood coach Ronnie Seigenthaler said. “This is track and field. Every event is equal in points. The points in the 3,200 are just as important as the 100, a relay, a throw, jump or vault.”

Brentwood junior Emily Jay won the 1,600 in 5:22.78, finishing nearly nine seconds ahead of runner-up Madelynne Cadeau of Page.

“It was the second 1,600 I’ve ever run,” Jay said. “I’ve run the 800 – that’s my race. They wanted us to try something new. I was really shocked with myself at how I raced. At certain parts of the track you could feel the wind hit you and you felt like you weren’t moving.”

Brentwood senior Taylor Pickett won the 300 hurdles in 47.05, finishing more than two seconds ahead of runner-up Lilly Worden of Hillsboro.

“I could have watched my form maybe a little bit more,” said Pickett, who took second in the 100 hurdles.

Alabama has shown interest in her as a pole vaulter.

Brentwood freshman Jett Kinder won the high jump with a leap of 6-foot-2 to win by 2 inches over Pierson on Monday.

“I think we had 10 guys go to the 6-foot round, which is amazing for a high school meet,” said Kinder, whose dad, Gary, is a Brentwood assistant coach and was a U.S decathlete at the 1988 Olympics in Seoul. “He’ a huge influence. I strive to sort of be like him and live up to his expectations.”

Page senior Michael McMahan swept the 300 (39.50) and 110 hurdles (14.90). Middle Tennessee, Liberty and Samford are recruiting him.

“I trained in the offseason constantly, five days a week lifting and running out in the 30-degree weather and everything,” McMahan said.

Ravenwood junior Annika Sleenhof won the 3,200 in 10:44.90, finishing nearly 46 seconds ahead of runner-up Gigi Maddox of Page.

“Very tough,” Sleenhof said of the windy conditions. “Your arms and legs feel like they’re going to fall off.”

Centennial senior Lynna Taylor, a 6-foot Lee signee, won the 100 hurdles in 16.22, finishing .58 ahead of Pickett.

“I’m coming back from an injury on my quad,” Taylor said. “I pulled it about a month and a half ago.”

Centennial sophomore McKenzie Williamson won the 100 in 13.08, finishing .16 ahead of runner-up Tiara White of Ensworth.

“I think the wind was a huge factor because it was kind of a crosswind and a headwind at the same time,” Williamson said. “You have to definitely change the technique that you use for your race. I had to keep my head down a lot longer than I normally do so my head wouldn’t get caught by the wind and I wouldn’t slow down.”

Ravenwood senior Riley White won the 400 in 57.98, finishing nearly 2 seconds ahead of teammate Grace Parsons.

Austin Peay, Mississippi State and Memphis have shown interest in White.

“I felt like I could have gone a little bit faster, but it was good, considering the wind,” White said.

Centennial sophomore Davis Bove won the 1,600 in 4:27.14, finishing more than 3 seconds ahead of runner-up Jackson Vroon of Brentwood.

“With about 700 meters to go, I made my move and didn’t really look back,” said Bove, a 6-1, 140-pounder.

Franklin junior Nick Sepanski won the 800 in 1:59.84, finishing nearly 2 seconds ahead of runner-up Jack Dang of Ravenwood.

“I was almost in last most of the way, but I was kind of pacing off the first three guys to break the wind a little bit,” Sepanski said. “At around 200, I kicked and I just gave it everything I had. It’s really hard (coming from last) because you just cannot feel your body at all. This is going to sound cheesy, but you just have to let your mind take you.”

Remembering Scott

Hartman, a former Brentwood track and field star, suffered a catastrophic brain injury after being hit by an opponent’s errant hammer throw during his first meet at Tennessee against Kentucky in 1987.

He was retrieving a 16-pound hammer when he was struck by a throw from 160 feet away.

Hartman’s injuries left him a quadriplegic and he died in 2003 at age 36.

“He was the first state champion for Brentwood High School,” Seigenthaler said. “At one time, he held nine school records. He still has the discus record.”

Hartman broke the state record for points in the decathlon and it stood for years.

The meet began as a fund-raiser for the Hartman family.

“The diagnosis was very grim, but because of his superior shape, conditioning and competitive-will he survived for years and years,” Seigenthaler said.

Gene Andrews, who coached Hartman at Brentwood, continues to serve as the meet announcer.