BA boys, FRA girls lead after Day 1 of state golf tournament

Brentwood Academy’s boys golf team and Franklin Road Academy’s girls squad are both in first place in their respective state tournaments following Monday’s first-round action.

BA leads the Division II-AA state tournament after it shot four-over par at Willowbrook Golf Club in Manchester.

Alex Cobb shot one-under for the Eagles, while Jackson Phillips and Coleman Jones both shot one-over and Jackson Elzinga was three-over.

BA has a two-stroke lead over Montgomery Bell Academy and Briarcrest.

Cobb is in fifth place in the individual tournament. MBA’s Manny Rogers, Memphis University School’s Walker Crosby and Briarcrest’s Drew Miller are tied for first at four-under.

FRA (+6) leads Boyd Buchanan by 13 strokes. Tzunami Polito shot two-over for FRA, while Angelina Chan went four-over. Both golfers are trailing St. George’s Victoria England (-2) in the top three of the individual tournament.

Christ Presbyterian Academy’s A Jacks Green is tied for first in the Division II-A individual tournament at five-under.

Franklin Road Academy’s Josh Holtschlag (+6) is tied for 10th.