BASEBALL OUTLOOK: BA, CPA, FRA, Ravenwood eye returns to state

By CHIP CIRILLO

Ravenwood is seeking its fourth straight trip to the Class AAA tournament.

The Raptors went 22-16 last season. Ravenwood got hot late in the season and beat Brentwood twice in the District 11-AAA tournament, as well as defeating Franklin and Summit to advance to regionals.

Ravenwood will rely on seniors Peter Clifford, Ethan Johnson, Zach Sharber, Jackson Stone and Cameron Wilson.

Newcomers Chase Piotrowski, Jackson Sherrill and Shane Craig could make an impact.

“We have a lot of pieces to the puzzle, but it will take time to put it together,” Raptors coach Teddy Craig said. “There are a lot of unknowns about the newcomers playing at this level. These answers will help us move forward building a relatively young team. This is a team that should be much better when May rolls around.”

Craig’s career record is 485-255 over 24 years, mostly in Orlando, Fla. He is 112-67 in six years at Ravenwood.

Three-quarters of Ravenwood’s roster is comprised of underclassmen and many of those have very little varsity experience.

The Raptors will miss Drew Haynie (SS, Walters State), Hagan Severance (OF, Dyersburg State), Clayton Mayfield (P, Rose-Hulman) and catcher Jack Kopecky.

BRENTWOOD ACADEMY EAGLES

The BA Eagles hit the diamond in 2017 on the heels of a Division II-AA state runner-up finish.

They’re led by senior pitcher/shortstop Bryce Jarvis.

Jarvis, a Duke signee, hit .346 with 16 RBI last season. He went 5-0 on the mound with a 2.30 ERA and 41 strikeouts.

BA’s other top returnees include outfielder/first baseman Easton Cline (Sr.), outfielder Garrett Smith (Jr.), third baseman/second baseman Connor Woodlee (Jr.), rightfielder Sam Gonas (Jr.), infielder/pitcher Jack Victory (So.) and catcher James Rosen.

“We return several starters, especially position players,” BA head coach Buddy Alexander said. “We should be adequate offensively. We possess some athleticism and team speed. Our front-line pitching should be a strength this year.”

While BA brings back many key components in the field, it must replenish a bullpen that lost pitchers Ryan Franklin (Kalamazoo College), Kelton Reynolds and Thomas Swafford (Abilene Christian University).

Senior right-hander Alex Reynolds, junior righty Graham Tulloch, Victory and freshman Tyler Finley are expected to make an impact on the mound this year.

Victory and Tulloch will also see time in the infield, while Reynolds is a utilityman.

We lost a lot of quality innings with the graduation of Franklin, Reynolds, and Swafford,” Alexander said. “We must develop some pitching depth in the early season.”

CHRIST PRESBYTERIAN ACADEMY LIONS

Vanderbilt commits David Bates and Philip Clarke will try to lead Christ Presbyterian Academy to another deep run in Class AA.

The Lions finished second in the state behind Spring Hill after going 31-10 last year.

Bates is a 6-foot-4 senior pitcher who went 9-1 with a 1.61 ERA and 106 strikeouts in 60-2/3 innings last season.

Clarke is his catcher, a senior who hit .402 with 15 extra-base hits.

“We have some holes to fill defensively,” CPA coach Larry Nesbitt said. “We also have to figure out the right combination at the bottom of our lineup. I am excited about the opportunity to watch this group of eight seniors lead our team.”

Nesbitt owns a 229-105 career record in 10 years of coaching.

Other top returnees include Walters State commit Lane Harris (CF, .482) Cooper Reynolds (1B-RHP, .333, 7-4, 1.68 ERA, 71 Ks in 62-2/3 innings), Seth Townsend (2B, .290), Knox Preston (.238 as a freshman), Kane Patterson (.317) and Tanner Morgan (2-1 Loss, 2.44 ERA).

Newcomer Jake Dodd should contribute at third base.

CPA will miss Wallace Barrett (SS, .365, Army football), Sam Knell (CF, .330, Southern Illinois-Edwardsville), Ross Skipper (LHP, 5-1 Loss, 1.63 ERA, Covenant) and Jacob Webster (1B, .353, Tennessee-Chattanooga football).

FRANKLIN ROAD ACADEMY PANTHERS

Franklin Road Academy returns five seniors from its Division II-A champion team that went 25-11.

DII-A Player of the Year Walker Palmerton, a sophomore infielder-pitcher, returns.

Pitcher-infielder Ponder Thurmond, catcher Zach Walker, right fielder Christian Drake and infielder-pitcher J Ross also return.

“We are young across the board,” FRA coach Jon Wilson said. “We lost five key seniors from last year who really grew into leaders over the course of the season.

“I am looking forward to the season. We have five seniors who I am looking to for leadership on and off the field. We have a lot of young guys who will get opportunities to be impact players for us.”

FRA will miss Kenny Cooper (CF, .364, 40 Runs, 19 SBs, Lipscomb basketball), Peyton Warren (RHP-3B, 8-3, 2.45 ERA, 60 strikeouts, West Alabama), Dalton Ney (RHP-INF,6-1, 2.98 ERA, 47 strikeouts, .304, 23 RBIs, Lee), Woody Weicker (OF-RHP, .420) and Brent Girton (DH-C-1B).

NOLENSVILLE KNIGHTS

Nolensville will play its first baseball season.

Catcher Carson Robble, utilityman Dawson Conder and shortstop-pitcher Tyler Smith will be the leaders.

“We are excited to begin our first season at Nolensville,” Knights coach Zach Hudson said. “The expectation is to compete and be tough. We are getting better every day and I fully expect that to translate to the season as well.”

The field at Nolensville isn’t complete yet.