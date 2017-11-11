BA cruises past MUS in DII-AAA quarterfinals

Photos by ANDY COLLIGNON

Brentwood Academy (10-0) kept its quest for a three-peat alive Friday with a 43-7 win against the Memphis University School Owls (6-6).

The Eagles outgained MUS 364-190. Quarterback Gavin Schoenwald led BA with 162 passing yards, 69 rushing yards and a rushing touchdown. Tahir Anoor added a rushing touchdown and a pick-six.

BA will battle McCallie (8-3) for a Division II-AAA championship berth on Friday, Nov. 17.

Running back Tomario Pleasant opened the scoring for BA with a 2-yard touchdown run for a 7-0 lead with 7:10 left in the opening frame.

Schenwald’s 8-yard touchdown run extended the lead 14-0 with three minutes left in the quarter.

A safety and Anoor’s 50-yard interception return for a touchdown pushed the Eagles ahead 23-0 in the second quarter.

Anoor added a 9-yard touchdown run for a 30-7 lead early in the third quarter.

BA kicker Toby Wilson added field goals of 30 and 29 yards, while Conner Woodlee had a 50-yard touchdown run.