BA dominates Knoxville Catholic

Brentwood Academy (5-0) continued its hot start to the season with a 50-14 win at Knoxville Catholic Friday.

Running back Tomario Pleasant led the way with 17 carries for 98 rushing yards and two touchdowns, while quarterback Gavin Schoenwald passed for 122 yards and two scores. His top target was wide receiver Camron Johnson, who had five catches for 92 yards and a score.

Pleasant put the Eagles up 7-0 with a 2-yard touchdown run with 7:25 left in the first quarter.

Knoxville Catholic tied it up with a 9-yard touchdown pass five minutes later.

Toby Wilson’s 20-yard field goal, a 9-yard touchdown run by Pleasant and a 24-yard touchdown pass from Schoenwald to Mike Archie in the second quarter gave BA a 24-7 advantage.

Schoenwald hit Johnson for a 45-yard touchdown strike a minute into the third quarter and Wilson hit a 40-yard field goal midway through the frame for a 34-7 lead.

Knoxville Catholic cut its deficit to 34-14 with a 10-yard touchdown run by Joe Fluker, but BA’s Kenyon Garlington responded with a 93-yard touchdown return of the ensuing kickoff.

Jack Victory added a 2-yard touchdown run near the end of the frame and Wilson capped the scoring with a 33-yard field goal a minute into the fourth quarter.

BA returns home for a matchup against Baylor (3-3) on Friday, Sept. 29.