Brentwood Academy grads surprise trustee at ceremony with gifts, encouragement, awareness

Photo courtesy of the Decker family.

BY LANDON WOODROOF

It took Bill Decker a few moments to realize what he was being handed.

As Chairman of the Brentwood Academy Board of Trustees, Decker was standing on stage Monday at Brentwood Baptist Church dispensing handshakes and diplomas to the graduating seniors.

There is a longstanding tradition at Brentwood Academy for students to palm something off to the board chair as they accept their diplomas. Decker had heard of marbles and plastic toy soldiers being given over in years past. He feared something bulkier like ping pong balls. What would he possibly do with those?

Yet, as the students started coming on stage he slowly understood he was getting a different kind of gift.

“Honestly my first thought with the first handshake was, oh good it’s small whatever it is,” he said. “And then I kind of didn’t get it at first. I thought that’s kind of funny, money is good, then the third or fourth student made a comment like, we’re thinking and praying for you and your family and wanted to help you do something for your wife.”

The folded up five-dollar bills, handwritten notes wrapped inside of them, began to accumulate.

Decker’s wife, Courtenay, was struck with an acute case of bacterial meningitis in October of last year. What started off as back pain ended up with Courtenay spending a total of 80 days at Vanderbilt University Hospital. Although Courtenay eventually managed to fight off the illness, that victory came with a heavy cost. She is now depends on a wheelchair, suffering from paraplegia and vision loss.

“It’s life changing,” Bill said. “She can’t get in and out of a bed or out of a chair without help. One of the most active, able people I or anyone else has ever known is now pretty dependent on the rest of us.”

The Bill Decker who presented diplomas to the BA graduates on Sunday had spent the past few months navigating a new world of medical treatments, physical therapy sessions and interactions with insurance companies. He had experienced his wife of 29 years valiantly contending with a life-threatening illness.

Even his vocabulary had changed somewhat. Take the word “paraplegia.”

“I now know how to spell that, I didn’t six months ago,” Decker said.

Decker, however, had no reason to think that his family’s struggles were at the forefront of the BA graduates’ minds. After all, he did not even have a child in the graduating class. He and Courtenay’s youngest, Caroline, is set to graduate from BA next year, while their second youngest, Grant, graduated last year.

But each handshake gave evidence to the contrary. The students were taking this opportunity to let Bill know they cared.

It was “just really inspiring and thoughtful … to think the kids are 18, 19 years old and most of them I guess they know what my job as board chair is, but most of them don’t know me,” Decker said.

When he examined them later, Decker saw that the notes were full of “incredible words of support” and Bible verses and nice comments about he and Courtenay’s kids. The couple read them together.

“It caused both of us to tear up,” Bill said.

It also caused Bill to reflect on Brentwood Academy.

“I think we’ve chosen to have our kids there for a lot of reasons … but one of the neat things is just to be part of such a caring community where you get people who would be thinking of this,” he said.

Now that Courtenay’s body is rid of meningitis, the Deckers have been searching for ways to repair some of the damage wrought by the disease, which attacked her spinal cord and optic nerve. Those include “innovative or aggressive” therapies that were too risky when Courtenay was still sick.

“We want to make sure we’re doing every possible thing,” Bill said. “You don’t want to find out seven years from now, oh if you had done this she could have walked or could have seen.”

Bill is happy to share the story of what happened at the graduation. He posted a message on Facebook, accompanied by photos of the money and notes he received, and noticed that it got a very positive response.

“I think people are encouraged by hearing the story, so we ought to let more people be encouraged to know that the kids did a neat thing,” he said.

Still, as nice a story as it is, Bill, of course, would have preferred for none of it to have occurred, the money, the notes, his wife’s illness.

It’s similar to a point that Bill said Courtenay herself made a little while ago, displaying a sense of humor undefeated by the meningitis.

She was talking to Bill one day and reflected on the possible meaning of her situation.

“If part of God’s plan for this was for me to see that you could step up and help, I really could have gone without knowing,” she said.

Bill agrees.

“It’s a nice story, but I wish it wasn’t the story,” he said.