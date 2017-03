Brentwood Academy point guards Darius Garland and Sydni Harvey were announced as Mr. and Miss Basketball for Division II-AA Tuesday.

Garland, the MVP of the DII-AA boys tournament, averaged 23 points per game for the three-time state champion Eagles this past season.

This is the second straight year the junior has won the award.

Harvey, who was also a finalist last year, averaged 16.3 points per game for the state runner-up Lady Eagle.