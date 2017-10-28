BA smashes Ensworth, secures first undefeated regular season since 1998

By MICHAEL CURTIS | Photos by ANDY COLLIGNON

A state championship three-peat may be on the horizon for the Brentwood Academy Eagles (9-0), as they overcame another obstacle Friday.

Led by running back Tomario Pleasant’s 177 rushing yards and two touchdowns, the Eagles steamrolled the Ensworth Tigers 37-7 to close the regular season undefeated with a Division II-AAA East/Middle Region title.

“Obviously, the weather had a little bit of an impact, but I thought we came out a little bit flat,” Brentwood Academy head coach Cody White said. “It’s big — we capped an undefeated season, got the first seed in the region, and now we have to keep playing for our lives. Hopefully, we play one game at a time and continue to improve so it gives us a chance to win it again.”

Ensworth (7-3) rode into the contest on a four-game winning streak.

Brentwood Academy quarterback Gavin Schoenwald displayed his talents on the ground, as opposed to the air. The senior picked up two short touchdowns on the run, one in each half.

“We had to change our game plan a little bit,” the senior Vanderbilt commit said. “It’s kind of tough to throw all over the field in weather like this, but it just speaks to our line. They’re the ones that have been tested all year and they saved the best for last. We were able to push it in a couple of times when I was inside the 5.”

Ensworth’s lone touchdown was a one-yard run by Nicky Clifton in the first quarter. Shortly after that score, the rain began to fall. From that point, BA tallied 37 straight points.

A large chunk of Pleasant’s production came on his 77-yard touchdown run for a 24-7 lead late in the third quarter.

BA totaled 315 total yards, while Ensworth had 254. The Eagles’ undefeated regular season is their first since 1998.

After winning two consecutive Division II-AA titles, BA aims to win its first championship in Division II-AAA.

After undergoing a first-round bye, it will take on either St. Benedict or Memphis University School on Nov. 10. Ensworth will face Baylor at home on Nov. 3.