Photos by ANDY COLLIGNON

Brentwood Academy opened its 2017 campaign with a 53-14 win against Hillsboro Friday.

Kenyon Garlington took the opening kickoff 84 yards for a touchdown and Camron Johnson had a 54-yard punt return for a touchdown in the affair.

BA quarterback Gavin Schoenwald passed for 63 yards and a score, while Michael Archie caught four passes for 37 yards and two touchdowns.

BA (1-0) battles Father Ryan (1-0) on Friday, Aug. 25.