Brentwood Academy teacher and wife get national recognition for adoption

Photo: From left, Lydia, Yolanda, Jayne, Jim, Fahlin, Abby and Izzy Chapman

By LANDON WOODROOF

The Chapman family began to grow again in 2001.

Jim and Yolanda Chapman had four biological children at that point, their youngest, Abby, having been born eight years prior.

The couple was approaching middle age at that point, but felt God had more in store for them in the parenthood department. They heeded the call and adopted a little girl from China, Izzy, and four Chapman children became five Chapman children.

Several years later, when their oldest, Jordan, left the house in his junior year of high school to intern in Washington, D.C., the Chapmans felt moved to expand their family further. They again turned to China and added another young girl, Lydia, to the fold.

“At that point we were finished with adopting, but God intervened,” Jim Chapman, who is an art teacher and swim coach at Brentwood Academy, said. “I had just gotten hired by BA in summer 2006, and I was leading a trip of Show Hope teenagers and we ended up in a foster home in Beijing.”

Show Hope is a charity started by Chapman’s brother-in-law, Steven Curtis Chapman, and Jim’s sister, Mary Beth. Among other things, it operates care centers throughout China that serve children dealing with acute health problems.

It was at one of those care centers where the next part of the Chapmans’ journey began. It is a journey that has been at turns improbable, challenging and immensely rewarding for the family. In coming to adopt two more girls from China, both with severe medical issues, the Chapmans enlarged their family and their capacity to experienced unabashed, joyful love.

The Chapmans were recently recognized on a national level for their willingness to intervene in the lives of children in need. In a ceremony in late September in Washington, D.C., the Chapmans were honored by the Congressional Coalition on Adoption Institute as Angels in Adoption. They were selected to be honorees by Sen. Bob Corker.

The Angels in Adoption program singles out people in all 50 states who “have made an extraordinary contribution on behalf of children in need of homes.” The Chapmans attended a special pinning ceremony where they were formally named Angels in Adoption and also had the opportunity to talk with a range of Congressmen about important adoption-related issues, such as the adoption tax credit.

They were joined by another local family, Scott and Tracie Hamilton, who are Brentwood Academy parents. The Hamiltons were national honorees during the three-day event.

The Chapmans lovingly refer to their four biological children—Jordan, Canaan, Bethany and Abby—as the “bigs.” In 2006, the Chapman’s had added two “littles” to the family, Izzy and Lydia, who now attend Brentwood Academy. The they met a very sick, very special baby at a foster home in China.

“The night before we left in the summer of ’06, I was standing in the office talking to the director, and a nurse walked in and shoved a little baby in my arms,” Jim Chapman said. “She was about a month old, she was frail and skinny and sick and near death and they said, ‘This little girl is probably not going to make it another six weeks,’ and it just tore me up. I said what can we do?”

Donors to Show Hope are able to sponsor children at care centers in China. The Chapmans were told the little girl in Jim’s arms had no sponsor.

“I gave them every penny in my pocket,” Jim Chapman said. He was told his donation gave him the privilege of naming the little girl. He had a name in mind. One he had always liked, Jayne.

“I said we’re not gonna adopt this little girl, we’re gonna sponsor her,” Jim Chapman remembered.

Not that they could have adopted her at that time if they had wanted to. Jayne had a host of severe medical problems. She had cerebral palsy, heart problems and was missing a kidney. She was also missing a portion of her brain. Jayne was considered un-adoptable.

Over time, though, the unexpected occurred. Jayne received the medical care she needed at Show Hope, and she grew and thrived.

Some time later, the Chapmans got an email from the director of the foster home in China where Jayne lived telling them Jayne was now considered eligible for adoption. Did they know anyone interested?

The couple asked around, but could not find anyone. Finally, Jim’s sister Mary Beth offered to help defray some of the expenses if Jim and Yolanda would adopt Jayne themselves.

“The next thing we know this little girl named Jayne is now 4 1/2 years old and we’re in the adoption process,” Jim Chapman said. Jayne came to live with the Chapmans in 2010.

The transition was more difficult than with the Chapmans’ other two adopted daughters. Not only had they not suffered from any serious physical ailments, they were also less than a year old when adopted. Jayne, though, missed some of her nannies in China and had to learn a new language.

As time passed, though, Jayne began to thrive. Every step of the way she has defied expectations.

Jim Chapman said the family has repeatedly been asked two questions by doctors who look at Jayne’s brain scans for the first time: Does she speak? Does she walk?

“I said, ‘Yes, not only does she walk, she runs, jumps, plays and is on the swim team,’” Jim Chapman recalled telling the doctors, who said judging from her brain scans Jayne should be wheelchair-bound in a vegetative state.

Jayne, though, had other plans. She is currently 11 years old and a fifth-grader at Currey Ingram Academy.

“Jayne is a walking, talking miracle,” Jim Chapman said. “We get to live with her every day. She’s such a sweetheart.”

The Chapman family was now seven kids strong. It seemed their adopting days were over.

“Here once again we’re done,” Jim Chapman said. “We’re not young parents. We can’t keep adopting. We’ll still have children in the house when we’re 110.”

“So we were just moving on with our happy little life, and there was a little girl that we knew about,” Yolanda Chapman said.

This girl, Fahlin, lived at Maria’s Big House of Hope, Show Hope’s main care center in China. The center is named in honor of Mary Beth and Steven Curtis Chapman’s daughter, Maria Sue Chunxi Chapman, who was killed in an accident in 2008.

Fahlin was part of the first small group of children to live at Maria’s Big House of Hope. She had a life-threatening congenital heart defect.

“She lived on palliative care for about two years,” Yolanda Chapman said. “They didn’t know how long. They were basically just loving her, giving her what medical care they could.”

Like Jayne, though, Fahlin kept persevering through her health problems. The girl who was not expected to live past a year or two was soon 5 years old, and, by Yolanda’s account, possessed a happy personality that charmed everyone who met her at the care center.

Yolanda Chapman felt God kept putting Fahlin’s name in her heart. She checked in with her sister-in-law, Mary Beth Chapman, about how the young girl was doing and was told she was doing relatively well.

She had not, however, been adopted. Fahlin was the last of the original eight kids at Maria’s Big House of Hope to still live there.

Yolanda Chapman told Mary-Beth they needed to find Fahlin a home. Mary-Beth agreed.

There was a serious complication. No one knew if Fahlin would be able to make the journey from China to the United States.

“Every doctor was telling us she wouldn’t survive the plane flight,” Jim Chapman remembered. He had actually tried coming up with a Plan B to get Fahlin to an adopted family in the U.S. that involved transporting her by train through Russia and Europe and then by boat to the states.

Eventually, a doctor told them Fahlin could make it on a plane if she had plenty of oxygen available.

The Chapmans tried locating a family willing to take Fahlin, but no one was willing to take the chance.

Again, the Chapmans followed their hearts.

“I said if nobody else will adopt her then we will because she deserves to have a family,” Yolanda Chapman said. “She deserves to have a mom and dad. She deserves to have siblings. She deserves to know a parents love. No one else would step up so we did and it’s been one of the best decisions we’ve ever made.”

As it turns out, Fahlin barely did make it to her new home. Jim and Yolanda Chapman found out later Fahlin’s pulmonary artery was so pinched, the air pressure in the cabin could easily have caused a rupture.

The Chapmans brought Fahlin home in February 2015. The little girl had a purple tint from years of a lack of oxygen due to poor blood flow. They thought there was a good chance she would not live to see Christmas.

Fahlin has had one open heart surgery so far and three heart catheterizations. Another major open heart surgery is planned for the spring. Jim Chapman has written extensively about the family’s journey with Fahlin on a blog on the Brentwood Academy website.

Despite these formidable medical obstacles, the Chapmans say Fahlin is getting along just fine, thanks in part to her strong personality.

“She’s bossy, she’s stubborn, she’s feisty, she’s smart,” Yolanda Chapman said.

Jim Chapman thinks she has a photographic memory.

“She’s sharp as a tack,” he said.

Fahlin and Jayne have become best friends. The Chapmans insist their family is done growing, save for some more grandchildren that could come down the line.

“We are now complete I promise you,” Jim Chapman said.

Although their story is inspiring, the Chapmans are careful to point out that not everything is all sunshine and roses.

“We have very difficult days,” Jim Chapman admitted.

There are the health issues to deal with, but also just the juggling act that is required to care for four children.

“Every night before we go to bed we have to have a meeting,” Jim Chapman said. “What’s the plan for tomorrow? How do we get all the kids where they need to be?”

Thankfully, the Chapmans have other family members on their side, including Steven and Mary Beth and their other children.

“Our big kids have been a huge help,” Jim Chapman said. “They’ve been so supportive.”

They also have the added love that has entered into their hearts through the lives of Izzy, Lydia, Jayne and Fahlin.

“These little girls, man, I told people lots of times when they place your first baby in your arms that is one of the single most impactful moments of anybody’s life,” Jim Chapman said. “But when they place a little child in your arms that nobody really wanted…”

“Or nobody could care for,” Yolanda Chapman said.

“Gosh, when they put Izzy in my arms it was life changing again,” Jim Chapman said.

He said he feels sorry for parents who only have two or four of their own biological children. They don’t know what they’re missing. Jim Chapman said his four “littles” have altered his view of parenting. He said while he and Yolanda had a tendency to be strict with their first four children, that has gone out the window with the next four.

“When you get little children that were abandoned, you let them eat chocolate cake for breakfast, you buy them ice cream for super, you just do stuff like that,” he said.

The feeling is freeing. It is joyous. The Chapmans feel they have a lot to be thankful for.

“I mean what else would we be doing right now?” Jim Chapman said. “We would be empty nesters and we’d be bored out of our minds figuring out what to do next. Let’s just keep parenting. Let’s never stop.”