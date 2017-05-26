BA track and field 3-peats; Brentwood places second

By CHIP CIRILLO | Photos by KINDELL MOORE

MURFREESBORO – Brentwood Academy three-peated in Division II boys track and field on Friday, while the Brentwood Bruins placed second in Class AAA.

The Eagles earned 155 points, winning by 51 over runner-up Harding Academy at Hayes Stadium.

“It’s such a grueling season,” Eagles coach Brad Perry said. “So many distractions with graduation and senior trip and exams. What really stands out about this team is their balance. We didn’t have a guy who could score 30 or 40 points. I think our highest individual point-getter got maybe 16 points today.”

BA added to its state record with its 22nd championship.

That’s nearly twice as high as its nearest competitor, Memphis Central (12).

“We didn’t have a real weakness and we could keep coming at them in waves, and I think that’s a real testament to our coaches,” Perry said. “We just have an unbelievable staff. We work with our guys every day, whether it’s the throws or the jumps or the distance to have them at their best at the end of the season.”

BA’s Michael Archie won the triple jump with a 45-2, winning by nearly 1-8 over McCallie’s Hakim McMorris.

Eagles junior Caleb Harris won the high jump with a 6-4, edging runner-up Eric Johnson of St. Benedict.

“We have a small group of seniors, but they are just great leaders mainly in their work ethic and I think they really set the tone throughout the year,” Perry said. “We had guys in every single event except for one. I do think our field-event guys really set the tone today.”

BA’s Jordan McCoy took second in the shot put with a 51-8.5, finishing 11.5 inches behind Ensworth’s Tim Covington.

Eagles senior Thomas Ozburn claimed second in the long jump with a 21-3.75, finishing behind Harding Academy’s Ty Kimberlin.

BA took second in the 4 x 800 relay and Tate Pierson was runner-up in the 110 hurdles.

The Eagles were second in the 4 x 200 relay and Carter Cheeseman was runner-up in the 1,600.

Battle Ground Academy took 13th with eight points. BGA’s Jack Bolton placed second in pole vault at 13-06.

In Class AAA, Brentwood claimed second with 60 points to finish 7.5 behind Memphis Central.

“We were getting points by everybody that stepped on the track,” Bruins coach Ronnie Seigenthaler said. “We had guys that have been here since Monday. Kyle Costner ran three running races and he was a decathlete. Jett Kinder was a decathlete and he was on the triple jump run this morning and the high jump apron at noon today. And your body just takes its toll over five days.

“Garrett Lee, coming back after that ankle injury in the (decathlon) 1,500. No one thought he would be able to pole vault and he got third. Those are the kind of competitors you want on you team.”

Memphis Central clinched the title with a fourth-place showing in the final event, the 4 x 400 relay. Brentwood took 12th.

The Bruins earned their third runner-up showing.

Kinder took second in the pole vault (14-0) and Costner was runner-up in the 110 hurdles (15.3).

Ravenwood tied Bradley Central and Science Hill for 23rd.

In Class A-AA, Chris Presbyterian Academy finished fourth with 37.5 points to finish 29 behind state champion Knoxville Catholic. Page took seventh.

CPA’s Ryan Charles won the high jump in 6-4, beating runner-up Bo Hodges of Maplewood.

Page’s Daniel Johnson won the discus with a 146-4, beating runner-up Ian Williams of Alcoa by 3-5.