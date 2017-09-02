BA turns in another dominant performance

Photos By MATT STEIDL

The Brentwood Academy Eagles handed Pope John Paul II its first loss of the season Friday with a 43-7 drubbing Friday.

BA quarterback Gavin Schoenwald recorded 169 passing yards and three touchdowns (1 run). Wide receiver Daniel Taylor had four catches for 123 yards and a touchdown in the victory, while running back Tomario Pleasant had 100 rushing yards and two scores.

Schenwald hit Taylor on a 30-yard touchdown strike for a 7-0 lead in the first quarter.

Pleasant’s 1-yard touchdown run and Mike Archie’s 6-yard touchdown reception sent the Eagles into halftime with a 22-0 lead.

BA extended the lead to 36-0 in the third frame with a 44-yard touchdown run by Pleasant and an 11-yard touchdown run by Schoenwald.

Conner Woodlee capped the scoring for BA with an 8-yard touchdown.

The Eagles’ defense racked up eight sacks and allowed 98 total yards.