Baber, a recent Franklin resident, will soon promote new album on tour

Barrett Baber, a Top 3 contestant on The Voice, season 9, who recently moved to Franklin with his wife and two young children, will entertain at the 6th Annual Williamson County CASA Hosts Voices for Children to be held at the Barry Alexander Classic Car Collection Gallery.

The event raises money to support the work of CASA (Court Appointed Special Advocates) and those advocating for abused and neglected children in Williamson County.

Baber, a former high school teacher who taught debate class and was a Communications major in college, is soon to embark on a 30-city tour in support of his new album, A Room Full of Fighters. He will be promoted with a display near checkout lanes in nearly 2000 Super Walmart stores.

The Williamson County CASA Hosts Voices for Children event will allow all attendees to tour the 250 classic cars at Barry Alexander Classic Car Collection Gallery, the second-largest display in the country. The $100 ticket also includes a silent auction, first class dinner with wine and beer bar and the Baber show.

Tickets can be purchased online at www.williamsoncountycasa.org.

Here is Baber’s single from A Room Full of Fighers: