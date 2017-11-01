Back-to-back performances feature Franklin Band, U.S. Navy Jazz ensemble

The Franklin Band will perform their Beneath the Surface show free to the public before another free event, a concert by the U.S. Navy Band Commodores Jazz Ensemble performs at Franklin High.

The annual Community Cavalcade performance begins at 5 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 4, at Howard Gamble Stadium, behind the school at 810 Hillsboro Road, Franklin.

Band directors and staff will offer a glimpse at how Beneath the Surface was developed musically and visually. Learn about the show’s theme and how it determined the choice of musical selections, choreography, props, uniforms, and flags.

Beneath the Surface includes excerpts from Four Sea Interludes from ‘Peter Grimes,’ by Benjamin Britten; Fantasia on a Theme by Thomas Tallis, by Ralph (Rafe) Vaughan Williams; The Seal Lullaby, by Eric Whitacre; and A Sea Symphony, by Ralph (Rafe) Vaughan Williams.

The Franklin Band is under the direction of David Aydelott and assistant directors Jacob Campos and Michael Holland; and color guard directors Levi Brandenburg and Michael Horvath. The band won 2nd place in Class AAA, and 2nd place overall this year at the Bands of America (BOA) Clarksville Regional. The Community Cavalcade is a final opportunity to see The Franklin Band before they travel to Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis for the Bands of America Grand National Championships Nov. 9-11.

Immediately following the band’s performance, the community is invited to the Franklin High auditorium for a free 7 p.m. performance by the U.S. Navy Band Commodores Jazz Ensemble. To request free tickets, visit www.thefranklinband.org and click the ticket link in the concert flyer.

The U.S. Navy Band Commodores, the Navy’s premier jazz ensemble, have been performing big band jazz for the Navy and the nation for over 40 years. Formed in 1969, this 18-member group continues the jazz big band legacy with some of the finest musicians in the world.