Back to School Infothon will present county schools information, teams, arts on Aug. 5

WCS InFocus

The WCS Back to School Infothon is coming up on Aug. 5 with information about Williamson County Schools for the upcoming school year, performances by student musical and drama groups, and representatives from athletic programs.

The WCS Back to School Infothon will be held from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m. at the CoolSprings Galleria in Franklin. Representatives from all school departments will be on hand to provide back to school information to parents, and children will have the opportunity to participate in a variety of hands-on activities.

“We are so excited to be hosting the fourth annual WCS Back to School Infothon,” said Superintendent Dr. Mike Looney. “Our staff works hard to make it a fun and interactive events for parents and students. We hope to have a great crowd as we get ready to kick-off the 2017-18 school year.”

The daylong event will feature entertainment by WCS students throughout the day. Below is a schedule of performances:

Time Student Entertainment 10:15 a.m. – 10: 30 a.m. Centennial High Guitar Performance 10:45 a.m. – 11:15 a.m. Spring Station Theater Skits & Summit High Choral Performances 11:30 a.m. – 11:45 a.m. Page Middle Wizard of Oz Selections & Choir Soloists 12 p.m. – 12:15 p.m. Sunset Middle String & Choir Soloists 12:30 p.m. – 12:45 p.m. Fairview High Band and Theatre 1 p.m. – 1:15 p.m. Brentwood Middle & Brentwod High Choral Performances 1:30 p.m. – 1:45 p.m. Nolensville High & Mill Creek Middle Orchestra 2 p.m. – 2:15 p.m. Heritage Middle Choir Soloists 2:30 p.m. – 2:45 p.m. T-Time Productions Skits 3 p.m. – 3:15 p.m. Ravenwood String Quartet 3:30 p.m. – 3:40 p.m. Grassland Middle Choir Soloists

Athletic teams, cheerleaders and representatives from all middle and high schools will also be in attendance at various times throughout the day.

Time School 10 a.m. – 10:30 a.m. Centennial High 10:30 a.m. – 11:15 a.m. Summit High 10:30 a.m. – 11:15 a.m. Spring Station Middle 11:15 a.m. – 11:45 a.m. Page High 11:15 a.m. – 11:45 a.m. Page Middle 11:45 a.m. – 12:30 p.m. Ravenwood High 11:45 a.m. – 12:30 p.m. Sunset Middle 11:45 a.m. – 12:30 p.m. Woodland Middle 12:30 p.m. – 1 p.m. Fairview High 12:30 p.m. – 1 p.m. Fairview Middle 1 p.m. – 1:30 p.m. Brentwood High 1 p.m. – 1:30 p.m. Brentwood Middle 1:30 p.m. – 2 p.m. Nolensville High 1:30 p.m. – 2 p.m. Mill Creek Middle 2 p.m. – 2:45 p.m. Independence High 2 p.m. – 2:45 p.m. Heritage Middle 2 p.m. – 2:45 p.m. Hillsboro School 2:45 p.m. – 3:45 p.m. Franklin High 2:45 p.m. – 3:45 p.m. Grassland Middle

Watch the video below for highlights from last year’s event: