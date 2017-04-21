Bains of Brentwood celebrate 50 years of marriage

Former Mayor Tom Bain and Margaret “Sonnie” Bain of Brentwood on Friday celebrate their 50th Wedding Anniversary.

The Bains were married in Tuscaloosa, Ala., on Friday April 21, 1967.

They have 3 sons Preston, Wesley and Colin Bain, and three daughters in law, Laura Bain, Christina Bain and Lacey Bain, as well as five grandchildren: Elise Bain, Connor Bain, Marlowe Bain, Colson Bain and Mary Elizabeth Harper Bain.

They have lived in Brentwood since the early 1970s.

Tom Bain is a former Brentwood Commissioner and mayor, and just recently resigned from the County Commission due to health. He also coached local sports for more than 20 years. The Bains formerly ran Tom Bain Personnel in Brentwood.

Margaret “Sonnie” Bain is active at Brentwood Baptist Church as a member and employee.