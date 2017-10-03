BALANCE: Fellow mothers are marketing director’s best resource

Stephanie Clark has a busy work life as director of Marketing & Business Development at Williamson Medical Center.

And she has a busy home life as a mother and wife.

We asked her how she manages to keep everything in balance:

1. What convenience services do you utilize that all you more time with your family or more alone time? (i.e. Blue Apron, ClickList)

Honestly, I don’t use a convenience service. I still pick up my own groceries and use a pen and pad to make my lists. I know that’s very boring and completely

behind the times, but I (most of the time) enjoy going to the grocery store and

picking out my favorites. My Publix store does a good job of inspiring me to try

new things by offering easy meals with the recipe card.

2. Do you follow any blogs or writers that give great advice? Great book that has helped?

I tend to rely heavily on personal mom friends who currently have similar age

ranged kids or moms who are much older and wiser than me. I love to have the

1:1 dialogue as I normally have a million follow up questions that accompany the

initial question. I do love to read the monthly newsletter from my pediatrician

office as I feel it gives me perspective on seasonal issues or common questions

asked in that month.

3. What do you do when you can’t or just don’t want to cook?

a. Chinese takeout! Cale and Charlotte know it’s been a long, tough day when I

come home with boxes of chicken and rice. As long as I have plenty of egg rolls

to go around – everyone in the Clark house is happy.

4. Do you have any tips for providing a balanced diet for your children?

Variety and dressing up fruits and veggies on a plate to appear more fun.

I offer Charlotte a variety of different fruits, veggies, carbs and protein so

her favorites don’t just consist of mac and cheese and chicken tenders. I

serve her what Cale and I are eating so we can help set the example.

Right now, she very much wants to be like mommy – if I’m eating salad

and broccoli, it confirms to her that those foods are good and it will help

her be more like mommy – it’s a win for us both.

I will arrange fruits and veggies on her plate in fun character shapes. For

example, her morning breakfast might consist of a pancake and fruit. I

will arrange the fruit on the pancake to look like a face. I would prefer her

to eat the fruit first than go straight to the pancake – with this method,

the fruit is eaten first every time.

5. What do you do to take care of your own well-being and fitness?

Fortunately, I’m a morning person and prefer to get my sweat on in the a.m.

Getting my workout in before I get ready for the day helps to ensure I do it plus

it gives me the energy to be the best and most productive version of me that I

can be throughout the day. Currently, I’m a CycleBar junkie. I’m 35 weeks

pregnant and rocking it on the bike most mornings. It’s a great way to burn

calories, relieve the pressure off my legs and listen to some really great music at 5:30 in the morning. I feel amazing after just 45 minutes and have found that I do like cardio activities other than running – says the former running junkie.

6. When you get a night out, what do you like to do?

Anything with live music. I am inspired by all genres so anything that involves

good music, is a fun night for me. I’ll warn you though, I’ve been known to belt

out the lyrics to my favorites so if you catch me about town, don’t be surprised.

7. What surprised you most about how your life changed when you had children?

Wow! That’s a tough one. There are so many things that change when you have

children. You have to adjust every aspect of your life – when you go to bed,

when you wake up, when and where you eat, when you exercise, when you talk

to your spouse, who your friends become, how your money is spent, etc.

There is nothing more rewarding yet challenging about having kids. You find out

how truly strong and amazing you really are and you have a different perspective

on life and priorities.

8. What is your favorite family activity?

We love going to the pool. Our neighborhood has a really great pool and deck

that everyone can enjoy. I enjoy sitting on a float or chair reading a book or

magazine while Cale and Charlotte expend tons of energy jumping off the side or

searching for dive toys. We can all do something we enjoy and still be together.