BALANCE: Living with Landyn blogger’s go-to for restaurants, fitness and family fun

By KELLY GILFILLAN

Landyn Hutchinson is a popular Nashville blogger and busy mom.

We reached out to Landyn to share her secrets of tips and hacks on keeping some normalcy in a busy life.

Landyn describes herself as an NFL wife to her 8th grade sweetheart, mother of two, and a lover of all things lifestyle, fashion + food. Landyn says that for as long as she can remember, her girlfriends and strangers would ask her things like where she got her shirt? Who cuts my hair? What is a quick dinner idea for tomorrow night? What color should I paint my bedroom? Where did you get that necklace?

Living with Landyn was born after years of friends suggesting she should become a resource for women and create a space where we could all go and have answers to a variety of questions. Helping and sharing with women is what Landyn loves and where she gets her inspiration.

BALANCE: A concept including proper prioritizing between “work” (career and ambition) and “lifestyle” (health, pleasure, leisure, family and spiritual development/meditation.

What convenience services do you utilize that all you more time with your family or more alone time?

I love and use Instacart. That has been a real game changer.



Do you have any tech tools or apps that save you time or keep you connected?

Not really. I’m an old fashion kinda girl. I really love a big ‘ol desk calendar. Although, my hubby got me on iCal so he can keep up with me + kids.

Do you follow any blogs or writers that give great advice? Great book that has helped?

No, not really. I wish I made more time for reading. I’m a ’50s wife at heart, so Dr. Laura always has good advice on things.

What do you do when you can’t or just don’t want to cook?

Go out. Thankfully my hubby never frowns at going out. I cook at least 4 nights a week and I love it. So if I say let’s go out, everyone is game. We love Sam’s Place.

Do you recommend any gadgets that are lifesavers with babies or toddlers?

Man, I feel so out of the loop. They have so many new gadgets and cool stuff these days. I wouldn’t even know what to suggest to a new mom. Mine are 13 + 10 now. I do however think those baby food squeeze packs are pretty darn convenient.

Do you have any tips for providing a balanced diet for your children?

I believe in only making ONE meal. I’m not a short order cook. To me by doing that you only deterred them from trying new things. We are pretty heath conscious and they have grown up on good choices. Another rule we have during the school year, is dessert only on the weekends.

What do you do to take care of your own well-being and fitness?

I work out at Shed Fitness 4 days a week. Drink a lot of water. That time for myself is just as much a mental workout as a physical one. Exercise is therapy to me. I’m a better wife and mother if I get my workout in. I’m only as good as I feel.

When you get a night out, what do you like to do?

We love live music or a song writers round in Nashville. And usually hit up a new restaurant. There are so many popping up these days. This city is on fire!

What surprised you most about how your life changed when you had children?

How much the love for my husband grew by looking at what we had created together. Also it gave a new perspective on my own life and the passage of time. Before our kids arrived, 6 months didn’t seem like much, but look how a sleeping newborn can transform into a smiling + babbling little person in that time.

What is your favorite family activity?

Traveling cross country during the summers in our RV. We have been hitting the road for 4-6 weeks every summer since my youngest was in a pack n’ play. It’s made the best memories seeing this beautiful country.