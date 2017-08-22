BALANCE: Virginia Richardson’s passion to help others edit out the negative in life

Virginia Richardson, founder of Your Life Edit, has an interesting story.

From nutritional studies in London and a fast-paced corporate sales job, Virginia made some changes following the birth of her first child. She became an end-of-life doula.

What’s that you say? An end of life doula is a non-medical person trained to care for someone holistically (physically, emotionally, and spiritually) at the end of life.

Virginia says when we’re juggling crazy schedules, an infinite amount of choices, and a house full of clutter, it’s easy to get overwhelmed and stuck. We end up making compromising decisions that keep us from moving toward what we really want. That’s where she likes to step in and help people take control and edit their lives. Thus the name of her popular blog, YourLifeEdit.com

Let’s hear from Virginia how she orders her life and the things that make her life happier.

BALANCE: A concept including proper prioritizing between “work” (career and ambition) and “lifestyle” (health, pleasure, leisure, family and spiritual development/meditation.

What convenience services do you utilize that allow you more time with your family or more alone time?

Postmates is my guilty pleasure. I’ve been known to order coffee, can’t believe I just admitted that. I love going to the grocery store, but sometimes I use instacart when time doesn’t allow it. I’ve also tried a lot of the different meal kits and food delivery services and yet to find one I like. Food arriving in plastic boxes ruins my appetite before I can even take a bite.

Do you have any tech tools or apps that save you time or keep you connected?

A lot of my business marketing is done on Instagram, so I feel connected to my community daily which is nice when you work from home. I also use Meistertask to keep me on track with to do list and client projects. To stay connected to myself (lol) I love the meditation apps Calm and Headspace.

Do you follow any blogs or writers that give great advice? Great book that has helped?

I love reading what McKel, a local dietician, has to say on her blog http://www.nutritionstripped.com/. She is always on top of the latest nutrition news and does her research which I respect. I love a good book, but lately I’ve mostly been reading books that pertain to my work. I’ve been drawn to the idea of minimalism and I’ve recently picked up The More of Less by Joshua Becker. I’m also reading Hospice Whispers by Rev. Dr. Carla Cheatham, as a hospice volunteer I love reading about other peoples experiences with Hospice.

What do you do when you can’t or just don’t want to cook?

I’m not much of a cook so meal prep is key for me, I find it much easier to manage week nights when I’ve already planned a few meals out for the week. Some weeks I only meal prep meat, and I’m not afraid to have the same meals on weekly rotation. I also could not survive without Zoe’s Kitchen to go.

Do you recommend any gadgets that are lifesavers with babies or toddlers?

YouTube Kids, I swore my child would not be allowed to sit with the iPad but you live and you learn. Some days you just have to survive. Lilah also likes the games Busy Shapes and ABC Mouse.

Do you have any tips for providing a balanced diet for your children?

Again, meal prep is critical for me providing healthy balanced meals for Lilah. I make her green spinach muffins for breakfast and turkey muffins for dinner. I also always have frozen veggies on hand to easily microwave for Lilah, and yes I give her veggies with every meal and sometimes I get lucky. Kids also love to dip things, so I buy the the little packs of hummus and guacamole from Costco and serve them with cut up tortillas and cucumbers.

What do you do to take care of your own well-being and fitness?

I work out at least five times a week. I love a good HIIT (high intensity interval training) class at Shed Group Fitness, pilates from Lindsey at Nashville Pilates Company, or a good run at Percy Warner Park. I have an infra-red sauna at my house that I’ve had for years, and I really find it meditative to sweat.

When you get a night out, what do you like to do?

My favorite night out is a date night with my husband Greg. We love trying new restaurants in town and our favorite Nashville staple is City House, and recently we discovered The Old School Restaurant (farm to table) and we can’t get enough. Greg loves bluegrass music so we sometimes end up at the Station Inn downtown in the Gulch.

What surprised you most about how your life changed when you had children?

Besides the immediate change that occurs where all of a sudden every choice you make in life is about what’s best for your child, what surprised me most is the strength she gave me to live a different life. I knew soon after having Lilah that I needed to be stronger, healthier, and more present to juggle it all. No one can prepare you for the love you have for your child, the saying “my heart lives outside my chest” is so true.

What is your favorite family activity?

Swimming in our pool. Lilah started swimming on her own at about 20 months old, and now swims at least 3x a day. I’m not sure what we will do come Fall and Winter.