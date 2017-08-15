Balciar joins Kerr & Co Realty

Recently established Kerr & Co Realty, a new Cool Springs-based real estate firm, proudly announces the addition of Realtor Diane Balciar.

Balciar brings eight years of customer service, experience and professionalism in the real estate field to the table. In that time, she has sold 230 properties worth over $114 million dollars.

Balciar’s real estate credentials include Certified Residential Specialist; Accredited Buyers’ Representative; Certified Residential Construction Specialist and a Short Sale and Foreclosure designation. She also worked for GM/Delphi in Sales and Marketing positions previously and holds a dual MBA from Case Western Reserve in Marketing and International Business.

“We are very excited to have Diane join Kerr & Co Realty. Her success in the Middle TN real estate market has been consistently impressive. Diane is a fantastic addition to the firm,” says Chip Kerr, Broker/Owner of Kerr & Co.