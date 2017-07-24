Bands have more time to vie for stage time at Pilgrimage

Thanks to sponsor INFINITI, the Play at Pilgrimage contest submission deadline has been extended to Tuesday, Aug. 15.

The third annual Play at Pilgrimage is a locals only contest that will give Franklin and Nashville area artists the chance to play on the ASCAP Shady Grove Stage at this year’s Pilgrimage Music & Cultural Festival and receive other prizes from some of our sponsors.

Previous winners have included Stevie Woodward, and last year was Anna Graceman.

Pilgrimage Music & Cultural Festival is a two-day event transforming The Park at Harlinsdale Farm in Franklin into an oasis of music, food, and culture set against the natural amphitheaters and vistas of this former horse farm.

Going into its third year, the festival has been hailed by Rolling Stone as having “established itself as a festival to watch.” The 2017 lineup includes renowned artists Justin Timberlake, Eddie Vedder, Ryan Adams, The Avett Brothers, Mavis Staples, Gary Clark Jr., Walk The Moon, Fitz and The Tantrums and more!