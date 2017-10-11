Banquet features first woman to guard Tomb of the Unknown Soldier

Heather Johnsen Wagner, who in 1996 became the first woman to guard the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier, will be the guest speaker at a banquet to raise money for Operation Song, a Tennessee-based non-profit that works with veterans to turn their stories into song.

The General Federation of Women’s Clubs is presenting the banquet at 6 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 21, at the Franklin Marriott Cool Springs, 700 Cool Springs Boulevard, Franklin, Tennessee 37067.

This event is open to the public. Tickets are $65 and may be purchased by contacting lindahersheygfwc@gmail.com

Wagner will share her journey of becoming the first woman to guard The Tomb of the Unknown Soldier. The banquet will include a silent and live auction and a performance by Operation Song.

“GFWC of Tennessee is proud to be able to bring Heather to Tennessee for this event,” Linda Hershey, President of GFWC of Tennessee said in a press release. “As one of the founding states of the oldest civic woman’s group in the United States, and since we strongly support our veterans through various projects across the state, we felt Heather embodied the very spirit of our members.”

GFWC of Tennessee has approximately 1,400 members in over 42 clubs all across the state. During 2016, those members and clubs logged 2,128 projects, 152,679 hours of service, and raised $1,042,630. Local clubs are the Brentwood/Franklin Woman’s Service Club and the Spring Station Woman’s Club.

With 90,000 members in affiliated clubs in every state and more than a dozen countries, GFWC members are community leaders who work locally to create global change by supporting the arts, preserving natural resources, advancing education, promoting healthy lifestyles, encouraging civic involvement, and working toward world peace and understanding.