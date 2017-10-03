Tennessee Baptist Children’s Homes annual gala Thursday at The Factory

Tennessee Baptist Children’s Homes has been taking in children in need for over 125 years now.

At its five campuses statewide it seeks to provide kids with a stable, caring environment that will help them overcome the challenges they may have faced in their young lives so that they can go on to be happy, healthy adults.

The housing and other services provided by the TBCH, however, do not pay for themselves, and so the organization hosts a variety of events throughout the year to both help raise awareness of the work that it does and raise money for operating costs.

The main event each year for the past four years has been the “I Cared for One” annual fall gala. That gala will take place this Thursday night at 6 p.m. at The Factory at Franklin. Tickets for tables of eight can be purchased by following this link.

Individual seats can be purchased by calling the main TBCH office at 615-376-3140.

The “business casual” event will feature a tasting station dinner, testimonies about the TBCH’s work and live music provided by contemporary Christian singer and multiple time Grammy nominee, Natalie Grant.

“This is really all about raising people’s awareness of who we are and connecting them with a ministry we think is worthy of their support,” TBCH President and Treasurer Greg McCoy said. For those already aware of the TBCH’s work, the event will hopefully “encourage them to continue their financial support so we can continue to care for kids that find themselves in difficult situations, most of the time through no fault of their own.”

The organization helps kids across the state through its residential housing programs and through the work of The George Shinn Foster Program.

For this year’s gala, Andrews Transportation Group is the title sponsor, The George Shinn Foundation is the program sponsor and SERVPRO of Belle Meade is the sound and lighting sponsor. Silver sponsors are Jim Davis, The Goddard School and HCA.