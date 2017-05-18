Newly christened Barkwood Dog Park to reopen Saturday

This weekend there are a whole host of options for outdoor fun in Brentwood, including Friday night’s showing of “Moana” at Crockett Park and Saturday afternoon’s bike ride from River Park to Crockett Park featuring firefighters, police officer and Mayor Jill Burgin.

On Saturday morning, though, a particularly pet-friendly activity will be taking place in Brentwood. That is the grand re-opening of Brentwood’s dog park.

The park, recently renamed Barkwood Dog Park, will open to the public at 9 a.m. MARS Petcare, the park’s new sponsor, will have treats and prizes on hand to give out.

Barkwood Dog Park is located in the southwest corner of Tower Park, off of Heritage Way. The park is divided up into two sections, one for small dogs and one for large dogs. According to the city’s website, the small dog section is .65 acres and is for dogs under 25 pounds. The large dog section is 1.5 acres and is for dogs over 25 pounds.