BA’s defense delivers against Baylor

By SAM McGAW | Photos by ANDY COLLIGNON

Brentwood Academy’s defense had its back against the wall for most of Friday’s matchup against the Baylor Red Raiders, but it never broke.

BA (6-0, 3-0) forced four takeaways, including two inside its own 10-yard line, to leave homecoming unscathed with a 26-0 win.

“Credit to our kids, we had a 26-0 win and we feel like it was just weird,” BA head coach Cody White said. “We never felt like we had the momentum. They did a great job of keeping the ball away from us. It was a good wakeup call for us.”

Baylor controlled the time of possession 32:28-15:32 and ran 19 more plays than the Eagles. Even when BA’s offense was on the field, it was unable to find a rhythm. The unit was 2 of 8 on third-down conversions and mustered only 215 total yards.

Cornerback Daniel Taylor was a direct contributor to two of the Eagles’ touchdowns. His 39-yard interception return for a touchdown put BA up 14-0 with 1:52 remaining in the third quarter. He added a second interception midway through the final frame, which was followed by a 12-yard touchdown pass from quarterback Gavin Schoenwald to wide receiver Mike Archie for a 21-point advantage.

“We were on the field for nearly the whole time,” Taylor said. “Our offense didn’t really get to play much. We did our job and held them to zero points, but we have to do a better job of getting off the field.”

BA’s only lengthy march down the field – a 10-play, 80-yard drive late in the first quarter – was capped by a 2-yard touchdown run by Schoenwald.

Schoenwald completed 7 of 15 passes for 71 yards and an interception. He also added 38 rushing yards.

A sack by BA defensive end Michael Hunt resulted in a safety to put the Eagles up 23-0 with 4:44 left in the game. Kicker Toby Wilson hit a 43-yard field goal with just under three minutes to play.

Hunt registered two sacks, while linebacker Luke Knox had three and a fumble recovery. Knox also added a team-high 16 total tackles.

BA visits region foe McCallie (5-2, 2-1) on Friday, Oct. 6.