By SAM McGAW

Brentwood Academy point guard Darius Garland was announced as a Maxpreps Boys Basketball Junior All-American Tuesday.

Garland, the two-time Division II-AA Mr. Basketball, led BA to a 30-2 record en route to its third straight state title this past season.

He averaged 23.4 points, 4.8 assists, 3.9 rebounds and 2.1 steals per game this season.

He has scholarship offers from Kansas, Duke, Louisville, Indiana, Tennessee, Vanderbilt and others.