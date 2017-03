Brentwood Academy junior point guard Darius Garland picked up an offer from Kansas Wednesday.

Garland, who helped lead BA (30-2) to its third straight state title in February, is rated as the nation’s top point guard for the Class of 2018 by 247Sports.

The two-time Division II-AA Mr. Basketball winner also has offers from Duke, Louisville, Indiana, Tennessee, Vanderbilt and others.

He averaged 23 points, 4.8 assists and 2.1 steals per game this past season.