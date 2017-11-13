BA’s Johnson named Mr. Football finalist

Brentwood Academy wide receiver/safety Camron Johnson was announced as a 2017 Tennessee Titans Mr. Football finalist for Division II-AAA on Monday.

The senior Vanderbilt commit has 39 catches for 654 yards and eight touchdowns on offense for the 10-0 Eagles.

He also has 26 total tackles, three passes defensed, an interception and a punt return touchdown.

Summit running back/cornerback Tai Carter is a Mr. Football finalist in Class 5A and Fairview running back Darius James is in the running for the award in Class 3A.

James has 1,643 rushing yards, 210 receiving yards and 30 touchdowns for the Yellowjackets (9-3).

Carter racked up 1,280 rushing yards and 17 total touchdowns before a knee injury ended his season in Week 10.

Three finalists were announced for each classification and the Kicker of the Year Category. The finalists for each award will be invited to attend the awards luncheon at Nissan Stadium on Nov. 27.