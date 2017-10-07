BA’s Johnson, Pleasant dominate at McCallie

Brentwood Academy running back Tomario Pleasant and wide receiver Camron Johnson exploded in Friday’s 46-24 win at McCallie.

Pleasant rushed for 241 yards and three touchdowns on 15 carries, while Johnson caught six passes for 171 yards and three touchdowns.

Johnson found the end zone on the first offensive play of the game with a 31-yard touchdown catch from quarterback Gavin Schoenwald.

Pleasant sent the Eagles (7-0) into the second quarter with a 14-3 lead after he scored on a 67-yard run.

He added a 1-yard run and Toby Wilson kicked a 32-yard field goal for a 24-10 advantage with 7:56 left in the second quarter.

Schoenwald connected with Johnson for a 72-yard touchdown strike for a 31-17 lead with 7:40 remaining in the third frame.

Pleasant’s 69-yard yard touchdown run and a 42-yard touchdown reception by Johnson sent the Eagles into the fourth quarter with a 46-17 advantage.

Schoenwald completed 16 of 23 passes for 268 yards.

BA has a bye week before it takes on Montgomery Bell Academy on Oct. 20.